HT-MintAsia Leadership Summit | Slew of steps to resume the Indian Economy: Jayant Sinha

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:16 IST

Reiterating that India is aware of the economy slowdown - lots of fiscal moves, efforts, important changes in GST and bringing down the tax rates are being taken to resume the country’s economy,said Jayant Sinha, Member of Parliament, India, at a panel discussion on ‘Vision for India as a GlobalInluencer’ at the HT – MintAsia Leadership Summit 2019 held in Singapore, on Monday.

Other panelists in the discussion are – Pinaki Misra, Member of Parliament and Sachin Pilot, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and President, Rajasthan State Congress Committee. Executive Editor,Hindustan Times, Kunal Pradhan carried the discussion.

Noting that the government has not forgotten the vision of 9 per cent (USD$5 Trillion Economy)growth, slew of steps are on the way to revive the economy, he opined. He earlier called for massive investments by the automotive industries in the country on new business models, technology,Electric Vehicles. “The government is also encouraging the concept of ride-sharing, which also addsto the lower sales of cars,” he opined.

He was proud that India is the capital for small cars, not for its sales in volumes, but for its capabilities and manufacturing techniques.

Delivery of measures to the common man, the strength of the organisation with over 100 billion members who work at the ground level and extreme popularity of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the BJP to come to power for the second term, he continued.

Adding to this, Sachin Pilot said, “Dr. Manmohan Singh has also held the portfolio twice when the Congress-led- UPA government was in power. The Congress party has been striving hard for more than 7 decades to nurture and grow the institutions of the country, which are strong to hold us now.”

However, the parties would work together putting aside the political interest, when it concerns the interest of the nation, he added.

Sachin expressed his discontentment on the ruling government in the issue of revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. He said, “Even if it is a majority government, a healthy functioning of the government depends on being transparent and seeking the support of every party in connection with every matter. The way the issue was handled was not received well by the general public.”

Denying him, “It is exactly the way the government operated with all democratic practices,” Jayant said.

For Pinaki, the Vision for India as a Global Influencer is the buying capacity or buying power of the citizens. When asked whether the government of Orissa is moving from Federalism and marching towards Unipolarity, he said, “People are more knowledgeable, especially the marginal voters or the new voters, who are very clear on whom to vote in the state election and whom to go for in the national-level.”

Several other sessions from various other fields including Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif from the entertainment industry, Virender Sehwag from the sports and Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S.Jaishankar were also slated during the day.

