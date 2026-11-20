“There have been a whole series of coaches – some of which were very good. And none of them was successful or survived for very long. And you can’t blame all the coaches. The only conclusion you draw is that the environment in which they were working didn’t work.” Ryan Williams (in action here against New Zealand in Christchurch on Sunday) has been the best thing to happen for India in 2026. (AP)

No, this is not an Indian football official introspecting after the tour of New Zealand. The above quote has been attributed to Sir Jim Ratcliffe speaking about Manchester United. Michael Carrick was not the problem, and soon, Mauricio Pochettino may not be the solution.

It’s been worse As the men’s international football year ends, think about that while analysing India’s string of losses. Even if the issue of compensation is ignored, like Manchester United do (more on that later), getting another coach – it will be India’s fourth in three years –would be a fool’s errand. It will mean starting from scratch with the 2030 World Cup qualifiers scheduled from next year.

Also, evaluating a coach based on India’s performance against teams ranked at least 50 places higher would be somewhere between unfair and ridiculous. As recently as 2024, India played 11 matches and won none. And they didn’t play seven matches against teams ranked higher. Jamil too has seen worse: on his watch, India lost to Bangladesh for the first time in over two decades. How shrill were the cries for a change then?

Speaking to HT, Jamil, who managed a podium finish in his first India assignment, tried putting things in perspective. Against teams good enough to be at the World Cup, India would need to be at their best and hope opponents have a bad day. Unlikely, when India miss a string of first-team players including two of the most consistent, Anwar Ali and Lalengmawia Ralte. And when they have had one training session going into the first game in Auckland. The second game was three days later.

But what both games showed was how most players could not make the step up. It led to the matches being an exercise in damage limitation with desperate, and brave, defending. And no team likes to defend in front of their goal for long. Not even Spain, well especially not Spain (more on that later as well).

“More down than up,” said Ryan Williams summing up the tour. “We weren’t good enough as a team.”

Better at home India were better in the friendlies at home. Manvir Singh and Williams, the silverest of linings of 2026, showed good understanding. Williams sent Brazil’s Douglas Santos the wrong way and Mauro Junior needed to make a clearance when debutant goalkeeper Pedro Morisco was out of position.

India hit on the break against Panama, nearly did against Brazil, and scored against Uruguay. The gulf in ability was never in doubt but at home, India had tried to play. In New Zealand, they did little barring hoofing the ball and hoping for the best.