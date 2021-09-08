Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Alex Albon to join Nicholas Latifi at Williams F1 team in 2022
sports

Alex Albon to join Nicholas Latifi at Williams F1 team in 2022

Thailand's Alex Albon will return to Formula One next season as a Williams driver alongside Canadian Nicholas Latifi
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Alex Albon to join Nicholas Latifi at Williams F1 team in 2022(Twitter/Alex_Albon)

Thailand's Alex Albon will return to Formula One next season as a Williams driver alongside Canadian Nicholas Latifi, the British-based team announced on Wednesday.

Albon, 25, has been competing in German Touring Cars (DTM) after being dropped by Red Bull Racing at the end of the 2020 campaign.

(More to follow)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Athletes resorting to crowdfunding due to lack of funds: Olympian Keshavan

Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics

This is a new beginning for Indian hockey: Dilpreet on Olympic bronze medal

Jhajharia, Venkatesh Prasad named in National Sports Awards selection committee
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP