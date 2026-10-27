Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India thrash Bangladesh 13-0

International hockey returned to Punjab after 17 years on Tuesday as a packed Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar saw India launch their Asian Champions Trophy title defence by blanking Bangladesh 13-0. Roared on by an enthusiastic home crowd and Punjabi music playing, the hosts put on a show of pace, precision and skill.

File image of Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)

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It was also an evening filled with nostalgia for several India squad members, whose hockey dreams took shape at the city’s Surjit Hockey Academy. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and goalkeeper Krishna Bahadur Pathak are from the city. The injured Manpreet Singh, also from Jalandhar, cheered his teammates from the dugout.

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The Asian Games champions overwhelmed Bangladesh, a late replacement after Pakistan pulled out. Mandeep scored a hat-trick and Harmanpreet two goals.

Harmanpreet put India ahead within two minutes, converting a penalty corner with a powerful drag-flick. Mandeep made it 2-0, constantly harassing the opposing defenders with his positioning and movement in the circle. He scored again after Harmanpreet initiated an incisive move that picked out Abhishek. The fourth goal came at the end of the first quarter. Aditya Lad was involved in the finish, but Shilanand Lakra was credited with the goal after appearing to get the final touch.

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{{^usCountry}} In the second quarter, Mandeep set up Abhishek to make it 5-0 before Nilakanta Sharma added another. Bangladesh attempts to push forward, especially down the right, didn’t bear fruit as India went into half-time 6-0 up. India’s seventh goal came after a Harmanpreet drag-flick was blocked. Dilpreet, who converted the rebound, struck again to make it 8-0. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the second quarter, Mandeep set up Abhishek to make it 5-0 before Nilakanta Sharma added another. Bangladesh attempts to push forward, especially down the right, didn’t bear fruit as India went into half-time 6-0 up. India’s seventh goal came after a Harmanpreet drag-flick was blocked. Dilpreet, who converted the rebound, struck again to make it 8-0. {{/usCountry}}

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Harmanpreet added his second goal with another drag-flick, making it 9-0. The fourth quarter saw Jugraj Singh become India's seventh different scorer before Mandeep completed his hat-trick after a well-worked team move, making it 11-0.

Hardik added the 12th from a rebound before Dilpreet completed his hat-trick to make it 13-0.

The crowd's celebrations reflected their happiness in seeing international hockey return to a region with a strong sporting culture.

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Nilankanta Sharma announced his international retirement after the tournament. In an emotional speech after the match, he thanked the fans and teammates. The Manipuri midfielder has been part of India’s big wins in the last decade, including at the Olympics.

India next play China on Thursday.

Malaysia beat China 5-4. Abu Kamal Azrai (4th min, 14th), Akhimullah Anuar (14th), Faizal Saari (34th pen) and Azimuddin Kamaruddin (35th) scored for Malaysia. Yaqi Wang (11th), Moda Ne (12th) and Benhai Chen (27th, 44th) were China’s scorers.

Japan overcame Korea 3-2. Kentaro Fukuda (14th), Ryoma Ooka (36th) and Kazumasa Matsumoto (52nd) scored for Japan. Korea's Sangjun Han (15th) and Junseong Jeong (59th) were the scorers.