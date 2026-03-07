Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai All England Open Badminton LIVE Score: Sen faces Canadian shuttler in first career meeting
Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai Semifinal LIVE Score: After downing world no. 1 and defending Shi Yuqi earlier in the tournament, Lakshya Sen has put together a terrific run in Birmingham. Canada's Victor Lai between him and the semifinals.
- 13 Mins agoUpset on the cards in first semifinal, Vitidsarn down a set
- 32 Mins agoOnly 2 Indians have won the All England before
- 44 Mins agoFirst meeting for Sen and Lai
- 51 Mins agoFirst semifinal beginning – Lin vs Vitidsarn
- 1 Hr 2 Mins agoQuarterfinal revenge with straight-set demolition of Li Shifeng
- 1 Hr 5 Mins agoTwo top 10 stars downed – including no. 1 Shi Yuqi
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoLakshya's third semifinal at this event
- 1 Hr 26 Mins agoHELLO AND WELCOME!
Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai Semifinal LIVE Score: 24-year-old Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen would be the first to admit he has suffered some growing pains in recent months, which have seen him drop outside the world's top 10 and struggle to put together consistent results. But things have been different in Birmingham at the All England Open – one of his best tournaments historically, and in the 2026 edition, one which could spark his season to life....Read More
Sen is into the semifinals, where he prepares for a first career meeting with 21-year-old Canadian Victor Lai, ranked at number 16 in the world – only four places behind Sen himself. Sen will know this is an opportunity to head to the final at this S1000-level tournament, the world's oldest badminton tournament, and one where he has already made the final in the past.
Sen has gotten here after beating world number one Shi Yuqi in the opening round of the tournament, sparking a big upset as he came through a 23-21, 19-21, 21-17 winner. A big result would also help him through the quarterfinals and into this round – he beat number 6 in the world Li Shifeng in a dominant straight sets display, one which will give him tonnes of confidence before this semifinal match.
Only two Indians have won the men's singles at the All England in the past – Gopichand in 2001, and Prakash Padukone in 1980. Sen wants to add his name to that hallowed list – two more match wins to get there.
Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai Semifinal LIVE Score: The wait will be for a couple of matches to take place – the first men's semifinal, then a mixed doubles semifinal.
First up, world number 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand tries to end the run of world number 11 of Chinese Taipei, Lin Chun-Yi. Lin beat Popov and Christie – 4 and 5 in the world – and will want to add the Thai shuttler's scalp to his collection.
