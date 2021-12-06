Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Asia Youth Para Games: Indian badminton contingent finish with 16 medals; Palak, Sanjana, Hardik clinch three each

For India, Tokyo Paralympian Palak Kohli, Sanjana Kumari, and Hardik Makkar clinched three medals each. The para-badminton contingent won four gold medals, seven silver, and five bronze in total in Manama.
Asia Youth Para Games: Indian badminton contingent finish with 16 medals; Palak, Sanjana, Hardik clinch three each(TWITTER/SAI)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 08:25 PM IST
ANI | , Manama [bahrain]

Indian badminton contingent finished the campaign on Monday at the 2021 Asia Youth Para Games with sixteen medals against their name.

Gold medallist shuttlers were: Nithya Sre - WS SH6, Sanjana Kumari - WS SL3, Palak Kohli and Sanjana Kumari - WD SL3-SU5, and Nehal Gupta and Abhijeet Sakhuja - MD SL3-SL4.

Silver medallist shuttlers were: Nithya Sre and Aditya Kulkarni - XD SH6, Jyoti - WS SL4, Naveen S. - MS SL4, Hardik Makkar - MS SU5, Karan and Ruthick - MD SU5, Hardik and Sanjana - XD SL3-SU5, and Jyoti - WD SL3- SU5.

Bronze medallist shuttlers were: Palak Kohli - WS SU5, Palak Kohli and Nehal Gupta - XD SL3- SU5, Naveen S. and Hardik Makkar - MD SU5, Aditya Kulkarni - MS SH6, and Santhiya - WS SL3- SU5.

The 4th Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) were Bahrain's biggest Para sport event ever. The showpiece event happened from December 2 to 6.

Around 750 Para athletes under 23 years of age from 30 countries are competing across nine sports - Para athletics, Para badminton, boccia, goalball, Para powerlifting, Para swimming, Para table tennis, Para taekwondo, and wheelchair basketball. (ANI)

