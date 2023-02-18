Asian Mixed Team Badminton: India lose to China in semis

India lost 2-3 to China in the semi-finals of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships at the Dubai Exhibition Centre on Saturday.

India did not start well as HS Prannoy lost 13-21, 15-21 to Lei Lanxi in the men’s singles contest before former world champion PV Sindhu lost 9-21, 21-16, 18-21 to Gao Fangjie, handing the defending champions a 2-0 lead.

The scratch men’s pair of Dhruv Kapila and Chirag Shetty and women’s doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand won their matches to level the contest at 2-all.

Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar though lost the final mixed doubles contest. India settled for bronze while China will face South Korea in the final on Sunday.

India lost in the quarter-finals in the tournament’s inaugural edition in 2017 and did not make it out of the group stage in the second and previous edition in 2019.