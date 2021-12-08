Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Asian Youth Para Games: Indian contingent return home with 41 medals

The Indian contingent returned with 41 medals which includes 12 gold, 15 silver, and 14 bronze. This was India's best-ever showing at the continental Para youth games.
Asia Youth Para Games: Indian badminton contingent finish with 16 medals; Palak, Sanjana, Hardik clinch three each(TWITTER/SAI)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 06:37 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Indian contingent on Wednesday returned home from Bahrain after successfully competing at the Asian Youth Para Games.

Athletics yielded the most medals for India, as 22 players returned with a podium finish. Out of 22 medals, eight players won gold, six silver, and eight clinched bronze.

While the Indian badminton contingent finished the campaign with fifteen medals against their name.

For India, Tokyo Paralympian Palak Kohli, Sanjana Kumari, and Hardik Makkar clinched three medals each. The para-badminton contingent won four gold medals, seven silver, and four bronze in total in Manama.

The 4th Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) were Bahrain's biggest Para sport event ever. The showpiece event happened from December 2 to 6.

Around 750 Para athletes under 23 years of age from 30 countries competed across nine sports - Para athletics, Para badminton, boccia, goalball, Para powerlifting, Para swimming, Para table tennis, Para taekwondo, and wheelchair basketball. (ANI)

Topics
indian badminton
