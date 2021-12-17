Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Badminton / BWF World Championships 2021 Day 6 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch PV Sindhu in action Live on TV and Online
BWF World Championships 2021 Day 6 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch PV Sindhu in action Live on TV and Online

BWF World Championships 2021 Day 6 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details of action on Day 6 on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the BWF World Championship 2021.
Huelva: India's P.V. Sindhu competes against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong during their badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain.(AP)
Published on Dec 17, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

BWF World Championship 2021 Live Streaming: PV Sindhu will aim to continue on her title-defence when she takes on rival Tai Tzu-ying in the quarterfinal of the BWF World Championship 2021. Sindhu eased past Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the round-of-16, keeping her undefeated record before quarterfinals intact in the tournament. Kidambi Srikanth will also be eyeing a semi-final berth, as e takes on Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands, while HS Prannoy and 20-year-old Lakshay Sen will all be in action later on the day.

In the meantime, let's take a look at the live streaming details of BWF World Championship 2021, Day 6

Where is the BWF World Championship 2021, Day 6 taking place?

The BWF World Championship 2021, Day 6 will take place at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín in Huelva, Spain.

At what time does the BWF World Championship 2021, Day 6 take place?

The BWF World Championship 2021, Day 6 will take place on December 17. The action begins at 2:30 PM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the BWF World Championship 2021, Day 6?

The BWF World Championship 2021, Day 6 will be aired live on Star Sports 2 (HD) and Star Sports 3.

How to watch the BWF World Championship 2021, Day 6 online?

The online streaming of the BWF World Championship 2021, Day 6 will be available on the Hotstar app and website.

