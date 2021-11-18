Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indonesia Masters: Kidambi Srikanth storms into quarters after thumping win
badminton

Indonesia Masters: Kidambi Srikanth storms into quarters after thumping win

Srikanth defeated Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 13-21, 21-18, 21-15 and secured his place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.
India's Kidambi Srikanth.(AP)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 05:50 PM IST
ANI |

India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Indonesia Masters on Thursday.

Playing on Court 1, Srikanth defeated Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 13-21, 21-18, 21-15 and secured his place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The Indian shuttler went down in the first game, but he was able to rise to the occasion in the next two games, and as a result, he ended up winning the contest.

Earlier, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu outclassed Spain's Clara Azurmendi 17-21, 21-7, 21-12 and entered the quarter-finals.

Lakshya Sen bowed out of the ongoing tournament after losing against Kento Momota 13-21, 19-21.

The pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out of the Indonesia Master after losing against Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
indonesia masters kidambi srikanth
