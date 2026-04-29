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Lakshya loses three-game thriller as India trail China 0-1 in Thomas Cup Finals

Lakshya loses three-game thriller as India trail China 0-1 in Thomas Cup Finals

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 03:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Horsens , Lakshya Sen fought hard but went down in a three games to world No. 7 Li Shi Feng to leave India trail 0-1 against China in their final Group A tie of the Thomas Cup Finals here on Wednesday.

Lakshya loses three-game thriller as India trail China 0-1 in Thomas Cup Finals

Lakshya, who had beaten Li en route to a runner-up finish at the All England Championships last month, could not replicate that form in the decider, going down 19-21 21-8 12-21.

India will now look to level the tie through the world No. 4 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who face world No. 5 duo Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

In the remaining matches, Ayush Shetty will take on Weng Hong Yang, while the doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun will meet He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu.

Lakshya vs Li

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Lagging behind 3-6, Lakshya mixed his attack with a cross-court slice and a sharp smash before clawing back as Li went wide. The two traded steep smashes before Li capitalised on a series of weak lifts to move ahead 10-8 and carry a slender advantage into the break.

The Chinese shuttler stretched the lead to 17-12 and soon earned eight match points, converting the opportunity with a clinical cross-court smash.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Sports / Badminton News / Lakshya loses three-game thriller as India trail China 0-1 in Thomas Cup Finals
Home / Sports / Badminton News / Lakshya loses three-game thriller as India trail China 0-1 in Thomas Cup Finals
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