Home / Sports / Badminton / Malaysian Open: Olympic hopes of Indian shuttlers in limbo as travel restriction sees team withdraw from event
badminton

Malaysian Open: Olympic hopes of Indian shuttlers in limbo as travel restriction sees team withdraw from event

All top Indian singles and doubles players like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy were due to participate.
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Representational image - Badminton(HT Archives)

The Indian badminton team has withdrawn from the Malaysian Open, scheduled from May 25 to 30, owing to a temporary travel restriction imposed by the Malaysian government on travellers from India.

The ban came into effect from April 28. The tournament is one of the last events that contribute to Olympic qualification which ends on June 15.

All top Indian singles and doubles players like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy were due to participate.

"The Sports Ministry, through the Ministry of External Affairs, approached the Malaysian authorities requesting to permit the Indian team to participate, but owing to the rise in Covid-19 cases in India, the Malaysian government has informed the Indian High Commission in Malaysia that the travel of the team cannot be presently permitted," an official statement read.

Last month, India Open 2021 was postponed due to the upsurge in coronavirus cases here in the national capital. India Open is classified as BWF World Tour Super 500 event and was one of the last few qualification events for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The tournament was to be conducted behind closed doors at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi from May 11-16.

The Indian badminton team has withdrawn from the Malaysian Open, scheduled from May 25 to 30, owing to a temporary travel restriction imposed by the Malaysian government on travellers from India.

The ban came into effect from April 28. The tournament is one of the last events that contribute to Olympic qualification which ends on June 15.

All top Indian singles and doubles players like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy were due to participate.

"The Sports Ministry, through the Ministry of External Affairs, approached the Malaysian authorities requesting to permit the Indian team to participate, but owing to the rise in Covid-19 cases in India, the Malaysian government has informed the Indian High Commission in Malaysia that the travel of the team cannot be presently permitted," an official statement read.

Last month, India Open 2021 was postponed due to the upsurge in coronavirus cases here in the national capital. India Open is classified as BWF World Tour Super 500 event and was one of the last few qualification events for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The tournament was to be conducted behind closed doors at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi from May 11-16.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaysian open badminton bwf world tour
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 Mythbusters
Ajit Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP