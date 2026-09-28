Nagoya, PV Sindhu is "hurting" after an agonising Asian Games exit but the pain has only reinforced her desire to achieve more, with the two-time Olympic medallist promising to work on the shortcomings and insisting that "one painful result cannot define a journey that means so much".

One painful result cannot define a journey that means so much: Sindhu

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Sindhu's campaign ended in a quarterfinal defeat against Chen Yufei of China after she came within three points of closing out the match on Sunday. Sindhu lost to Chen 21–11, 18–21, 10–21.

"I needed a little time to put this into words. My Asian Games campaign is over, and I'm hurting. Three points from closing out that quarterfinal. I keep coming back to those three points," Sindhu wrote on X..

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The 31-year-old acknowledged that long, demanding rallies at crucial moments once again proved decisive, much like they did during her recent campaign in China.

"I had my chance. Letting it slip hurts," she said.

But rather than allowing the disappointment to define her campaign, Sindhu has already turned her attention towards addressing the issues that surfaced under pressure.

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{{^usCountry}} "My team and I are already working on closing out those moments. We will fix it," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "My team and I are already working on closing out those moments. We will fix it," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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From making her debut at the 2014 edition to returning for her fourth Games 12 years later, the Indian star said there was also reason to take pride in the journey she has made while representing the country.

"There's room for pride, too. From my first Asian Games in 2014 to my fourth now, twelve years of giving everything for India. I want to let myself feel that. One painful result cannot define a journey that means so much," she wrote.

That determination was perhaps best summed up by Sindhu's admission that, despite the immediate pain of defeat, her appetite for competition and success remains undiminished.

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"I'm hurting, but that's okay. I'm glad it still means enough to hurt this much. I still want this. I still bring all of myself to that court. That feeling keeps me going," she wrote.

The Asian Games schedule had also tested her physically, with Sindhu playing three matches within an 18-hour period, returning to her room at around 3 am before being back on court at 8:30 am.

"Three matches in 18 hours. Back at 3 am, out again at 8:30 am. It took a toll. But after a camp that gave me every reason to believe, I wanted so much more," she said.

There was, however, perspective in Sindhu's reflection on her fourth Asian Games appearance.

Sindhu also thanked the supporters who stayed up to watch and cheer her through the campaign, saying she had wanted to deliver the decisive points for them too.

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"To everyone who stayed up, cheered and believed: I wanted those last three points for us, too. Thank you for standing beside me. I'll go again," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.