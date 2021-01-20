IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Badminton / Prannoy gets back to winning ways after a tough year
HS Prannoy in action. (Getty Images)
HS Prannoy in action. (Getty Images)
badminton

Prannoy gets back to winning ways after a tough year

  • Often referred to as “giant-killer” for regularly beating top-5 players, Prannoy, the world No.28, was low confidence and without his winning touch when the pandemic shut down sporting activities.
READ FULL STORY
By Sandip Sikdar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:02 PM IST

Seven losses on the trot - including one in doubles, being stuck in hometown Thiruvananthapuram for months due to the pandemic, a bout of Covid-19 in November-December and entering competition in Thailand with barely any match practice; it has been one tough year for shuttler HS Prannoy.

And yet when the chips were down, the former world No.8 delivered a memorable win by saving three match points to upset Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie in the most unexpected of Wednesday’s results at the $1 million Toyota Thailand Open.

Prannoy entered the second round of the Super 1000 tournament by edging past the Indonesian sixth seed 18-21, 21-16, 23-21 in a marathon contest that lasted an hour and 15 minutes at the Impact Arena. “I’m proud of my win today,” Prannoy said from Bangkok. “I don’t know what to say. It was a tough situation but happy with the win, especially since it was the first round.”

It was in January 2020 that the 28-year-old had last won a match. Since then he had gone down in seven consecutive matches - including last week at the same venue - with all but one being in opening rounds.

Often referred to as “giant-killer” for regularly beating top-5 players, the world No.28 was low confidence and without his winning touch when the pandemic shut down sporting activities. Stuck in Kerala for several months, Prannoy trained at the mercy of the government as regular lockdowns meant shut down of stadiums, thereby restricting on-court time.

Whatever little time he got, Prannoy trained with the local players before finally making his way to Hyderabad on November 20 to join the national camp, just in time to prepare for the calendar restarting Thailand leg of the World Tour.

However, he tested positive for Covid-19 on November 29, putting him out of action for 17 days, ruining his hopes of preparing for the Yonex Thailand Open, held last week. To make matters worse, he also developed post-Covid complications.

“Post Covid I have had some pain in the ribs. I had been continuously coughing for 16-17 days during Covid. This extensive cough got the muscles inflamed which hurt the ribs,” Prannoy said after his third win over Christie in six outings, having lost the last three.

After recovery, Prannoy was finally able to join training on December 16 but doctors advised him to take things slowly, forcing him to train for a mere 30-40 minutes daily. “Initially I wasn’t training with the main group. The idea was not to take load, to build on gradually, come here and improve during the course of the tournament,” he said.

But despite the precautions, the rib pain affected him while facing Lee Zii Jia last week. And notwithstanding the first game lead, he went down to the Malaysian in the first round.

“The pain flared up and stopped me from playing longer rallies. It was not at all comfortable and happened all of a sudden when I was not able to play,” said Prannoy, who was advised by the doctors to not train for the next 4-5 days, once again ruling out any sort of preparation for this week’s Toyota Thailand Open.

“The pain is not continuous. It starts when I start breathing heavily, restricting my full flow, and takes time to settle down which makes things difficult. For example, if it’s 16-all in the third game, it becomes tough to push so I have to be careful on which points to push.”

With nothing to lose on Wednesday, Prannoy decided to just hang in there and keep the shuttle in play. “I stopped planning and thought let’s just play and enjoy the match. I just decided to play my natural game,” added Prannoy, who will next take on seasoned Malaysian Daren Liew in the second round against whom the Indian has a 3-2 record.

Liew progressed to the second round after getting a walkover from B Sai Praneeth, who pulled out after testing positive for Covid-19. Asymptomatic, Sai tested positive after five negative tests in Thailand. “I don’t know what happened,” he said from Bangkok. “There was no breach of protocol. I have just been staying in the room, going to the gym or practice and returning. Everyone, even the security, is in a bubble so I am surprised that I tested positive.”

Former world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth was also forced to withdraw as he was sharing the hotel room with Sai.

Earlier in the day, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila beat New Zealand pairing of Oliver Leydon-Davis and Abhinav Manota 23-21, 21-17 in 37 minutes to advance to the men’s doubles second round.

However, it was the end of the road for Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy who lost their women’s doubles opener 11-21, 19-21 to Germans Linda Efler and Isabel Herttrich in 37 minutes. Reddy returned to the court a little later with husband B Sumeeth Reddy but the duo too went down 14-21, 21-18, 13-21 in 55 minutes to Malaysian pairing of Hoo Pang Ron and Cheah Yee See.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian badminton hs prannoy
app
Close
e-paper
HS Prannoy in action. File(Getty Images)
HS Prannoy in action. File(Getty Images)
badminton

Prannoy upsets Christie in Thailand Open

PTI, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:08 PM IST
A former top-10 player, Prannoy recovered from a game down to outwit sixth seed Christie 18-21 21-16 23-21 in a thrilling contest that clocked an hour and 15 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of B Sai Praneeth.(Getty Images)
File image of B Sai Praneeth.(Getty Images)
badminton

Praneeth withdraws after testing positive for COVID-19

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:40 AM IST
Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth, who was sharing the room with Praneeth, was also forced to withdraw as per protocols laid down by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Indian badminton player Sameer Verma(AP)
File image of Indian badminton player Sameer Verma(AP)
badminton

Sameer Verma stages incredible comeback at Thailand Open

By Sandip Sikdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Sameer, on the other hand, found his game and confidence and never relinquished his lead again to enter the second round of the Super 1000 tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
badminton

Sindhu, Srikanth make impressive starts at Thailand Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:30 AM IST
"It was a good game and I'm very, very happy. This win was very important for me in this tournament because at last week's tournament, I went out in the first round," Sindhu said after the match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
badminton

Sindhu and other Indian shuttlers look for better show at Thailand Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:23 PM IST
The Indian players seemed to struggle with their fitness as none of them could cross the second round at the Yonex Thailand Open, the first event of the Asia leg here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saina Nehwal(REUTERS)
Saina Nehwal(REUTERS)
badminton

Campaign ends early for Indians in Thailand Open

By Sandip Sikdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Unable to sustain play at the elite level, some retired with injury while the others faded away in the face of world class competition, leaving a lot of catching up to do in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal(REUTERS)
File photo of Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal(REUTERS)
badminton

Thailand Open: Saina crashes out after losing to Thailand's Busanan in 2nd round

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:29 PM IST
In a battle of attrition, Saina managed to grab the opening game but ran out of steam in the end, losing 23-21 14-21 16-21 in a match that clocked 68 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Kidambi Srikanth(Getty Images)
File photo of Kidambi Srikanth(Getty Images)
badminton

Kidambi Srikanth pulls out of Thailand Open

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Kidambi was slated to lock horns against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the second round, but with the Indian shuttler pulling out, Jia has progressed ahead into the tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy(R) and Chirag Shetty of India react after winning a point.(Getty Images)
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy(R) and Chirag Shetty of India react after winning a point.(Getty Images)
badminton

Shetty, Rankireddy hit restart button with fine win at Thailand Open

By Sandip Sikdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Having got back together in late October, the world No.10 men’s doubles pair commenced training at the national camp in Hyderabad, eagerly looking forward to the restart of the badminton circuit
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Badminton Association of Thailand official wearing a face mask and shield while cleaning the net as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus(AFP)
A Badminton Association of Thailand official wearing a face mask and shield while cleaning the net as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus(AFP)
badminton

Thailand Open: Two support personnel test positive for COVID-19

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:19 PM IST
The BWF further said that the positive results were confirmed on Wednesday after a second test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth(Twitter)
Photo of Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth(Twitter)
badminton

Thailand Open: Srikanth progresses to second round of men's singles

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Srikanth just took just 31 minutes to prevail over compatriot Sourabh Verma 21-12 21-11
READ FULL STORY
Close
File picture of Parupalli Kashyap(Getty Images)
File picture of Parupalli Kashyap(Getty Images)
badminton

Thailand Open: Kashyap retires mid-way from opening clash

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Kashyap, a former Commonwealth Games champion, was trailing 8-14 in the third game when he chose to retire as he pulled his calf muscle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Kidambi Srikanth(Twitter)
File image of Kidambi Srikanth(Twitter)
badminton

BWF to ensure comfortable Covid testing after player left with nosebleed

Reuters, Thailand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:44 AM IST
  • Srikanth had described tests conducted at the event as "unacceptable" in a tweet that was accompanied by an image of blood dripping down his face following a fourth mandatory test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saina Nehwal.(REUTERS)
Saina Nehwal.(REUTERS)
badminton

Positive tests but Nehwal, Prannoy cleared

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:42 PM IST
Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap, who was also forced to isolate in the hotel as a precautionary measure, had to give first-round walkovers which have now been rescheduled for Wednesday by Badminton World Federation (BWF).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Indian shuttler PV Sindhhu(HT Archives)
File photo of Indian shuttler PV Sindhhu(HT Archives)
badminton

PV Sindhu out of Thailand Open, loses to Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Sindhu was in control as she had won the first game 21-16. However, Blichfeldt fought back towards the end of the second game and won the next two 26-24 and 21-13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP