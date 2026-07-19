PV Sindhu ends long title wait, becomes first Indian to conquer Japan Open

PV Sindhu defeated local Akane Yamaguchi in straight games to clinch her maiden Super 750 title at the Japan Open on Sunday, in Tokyo. The 31-year-old is also the first Indian to win the Japan Open, combining pure attacking display with discipline and composure as she went on to seal the title with a 21-17, 21-17 victory. Sindhu's last title came at the Syed Modi International in 2024. It's also her biggest victory since her World C'ships crown in 2019.

Japan Open: PV Sindhu defeated Akane Yamaguchi in the final. (AFP)

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Yamaguchi was featuring in her sixth Japan Open final. Also, Sindhu had not defeated her Japanese opponent in a completed match in four years. Their last meeting at the Malaysia Open this year ended with Yamaguchi retiring after the first game.

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But on Sunday, Sindhu dictated proceedings right from the get-go. She took control of the forecourt with ease and attacked with intent. He kept on restricting Yamaguchi, avoiding any potential comeback. Sindhu's net play was also key to her victory, as she kept the shuttle close to the net, forcing Yamaguchi to lift and creating opportunities for her cross-court and body smashes.

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{{^usCountry}} The first game was initially tight until 11-11. It broke open after that, and soon Sindhu raced to a 16-12 advantage. At 17-15, they had a 38-shot rally, with Yamaguchi's defence keeping her alive. A cross-court smash and then an error from Yamaguchi made it 19-17, and the Japanese found the net again to give Sindhu three game points. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first game was initially tight until 11-11. It broke open after that, and soon Sindhu raced to a 16-12 advantage. At 17-15, they had a 38-shot rally, with Yamaguchi's defence keeping her alive. A cross-court smash and then an error from Yamaguchi made it 19-17, and the Japanese found the net again to give Sindhu three game points. {{/usCountry}}

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In the second game, Sindhu took early control, leading 11-7 at the interval. Soon she stretched her lead to 14-7, and Yamaguchi did try to stage a comeback with a fine net shot, coupled with some errors from Sindhu, to narrow the gap to 14-12.

Sindhu made more errors as Yamaguchi drew close at 19-17. But then after sending her return, her comeback crumbled and Sindhu wrapped up proceedings.

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