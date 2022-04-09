Sindhu, Srikanth lose as Indian challenge ends in Korea Open badminton

The Indian challenge at the $360,000 Korea Open badminton tournament ended on Saturday as PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth lost in the semi-finals at the Palma Stadium in Suncheon.

Korean second seed An Se-young continued her domination over former world champion Sindhu, breezing past the third seed 21-14, 21-17 in 49 minutes. This was the All England runner-up’s fourth win in as many meetings against India's two-time Olympic medallist. Sindhu has not taken a game off the 20-year-old South Korean.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after on the same court, Indonesian Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie defeated fifth seed Srikanth 21-19, 21-16 in 50 minutes, taking a 5-4 lead in career meetings over the former world No 1.

Despite leading for most of the first game, Srikanth ceded the advantage towards the end. The Indonesian third seed, who won the Swiss Open in Basel last month beating HS Prannoy in the final, cashed in to seize the momentum. He easily won the second game and closed out the contest.