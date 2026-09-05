Satwik-Chirag storm into third China Masters final

NEW DELHI: The Shenzhen Arena has become a venue of both heartbreak and triumph for India’s premier men’s doubles badminton pair.

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty play a point during their men’s doubles quarterfinal match against Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen at the China Masters badminton tournament in Shenzhen. (AFP)

On Saturday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty unleashed their lethal attacking play and tactical acumen to ensure their latest chapter in the Chinese city would be one defined by resilience.

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Returning to the gruelling international circuit after a frustrating injury layoff, the Indian duo battled past Malaysia’s Nur Mohd Azriyn and Tan Wee Kiong 21-16, 18-21, 21-11 in a pulsating 66-minute semi-final, their third successive victory over the world No.29 combine.

With the hard-fought victory, the fourth seeds booked their spot in the $1.25 million China Masters summit clash for the third time in four years, hoping to finally cross the finish line after agonising runner-up finishes in 2023 and 2025.

The semi-final was a repeat of their entire Super 750 tournament. Flashes of undeniable brilliance interspersed with moments of vulnerability that tested the physical and mental mettle of the world No.5 pair.

The match began on shaky ground for the reigning Asian Games champions. Staring down an early 0-5 deficit, the Indians appeared momentarily caught off guard by the Malaysians’ aggressive start.

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{{^usCountry}} However, displaying the tactical maturity that has made them world-beaters, Satwik and Chirag refused to panic. Instead, they orchestrated a scintillating seven-point blitz to snatch the lead at 7-5. Once they found their rhythm, their sheer power and court coverage overwhelmed the Malaysian pair, allowing the Indians to comfortably close out the opening game 21-16. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, displaying the tactical maturity that has made them world-beaters, Satwik and Chirag refused to panic. Instead, they orchestrated a scintillating seven-point blitz to snatch the lead at 7-5. Once they found their rhythm, their sheer power and court coverage overwhelmed the Malaysian pair, allowing the Indians to comfortably close out the opening game 21-16. {{/usCountry}}

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But Azriyn and Wee Kiong refused to fade away. Upping their speed and consistency, they forced the Indians into uncomfortable, fast-paced rallies in the second game, eventually edging it 21-18 to force a tense decider.

For Satwik, this mid-match dip felt all too familiar, reflecting on the pattern with candid self-awareness. “This is the whole story of this week. We have been playing the first game easily, then the second game we are giving away in the 15-16 all (mark). It happened in previous matches too. But it is fine. It’s a good tournament for us,” Satwik said after the match.

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While dropping a game is never the objective, Chirag found a silver lining in their ability to weather the storm and recalibrate. “Anybody would want to finish it in two straight games. But I’m glad that we can actually, even after losing that second game, bounce back in the third and finish it quite comfortably,” said Chirag.

The deciding game, as he put it, was a masterclass in domination. Leaving little room for the Malaysians to mount a second recovery, the Indian pair dictated the pace from the front court to the baseline.

Although Azriyn and Wee Kiong managed to save two match points in a last-ditch effort, the deficit was insurmountable. Satwik and Chirag sealed the decider 21-11, stamping their authority on the match and silencing any remaining doubts about their post-injury fitness.

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Asian Games build-up

Beyond the high of the win, this tournament serves a crucial purpose in the duo’s season. Playing in only their second tournament after an extended break, reaching the final of a Super 750 tournament is a massive confidence booster.

It is precisely the kind of high-stakes crucible they need before defending their Asian Games crown in Japan. Satwik emphasised the immense value of these pressure-cooker moments, which cannot be simulated in practice drills back in India.

“We are coming back from injury. We wanted those crucial matches before playing the Asian Games. We want to get that feel, that confidence. Even when we are 16-all or 18-all, we wanted to play these crucial matches... that kind of practice, we were missing back home,” said Chirag.

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This marks their third final of the year. Following a bitter loss at the Thailand Open summit clash in May, they bounced back spectacularly two weeks later to capture the Singapore Open, ending a frustrating two-year title drought.

Now, they stand on the verge of another crown in Shenzhen, a city Satwik admits has “been really special” for them. The duo will face world No.70 and home favourites He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu for the title. However, for Satwik, the immediate focus is far simpler than scouting opponents.

“(Right now we will) go back and recover first,” he said. “Then wake up and see how our body feels. Then we need one more match. We will push our 100% tomorrow and we’ll take it from there.”

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