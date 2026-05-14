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Sindhu, Lakshya enter Thailand Open quarters, Srikanth out

Sindhu, Lakshya enter Thailand Open quarters, Srikanth out

Updated on: May 14, 2026 04:34 pm IST
PTI |
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Bangkok, Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced to the quarterfinals of the USD 500,000 Thailand Open Super 500 tournament with straight-game wins in their respective matches here on Thursday.

Sindhu, Lakshya enter Thailand Open quarters, Srikanth out

Two-time Olympic medallist and sixth seed Sindhu needed just 28 minutes to outclass Denmark's Amalie Schulz 21-13, 21-15 in the women's singles second round.

Seventh seed Lakshya, the 2021 World Championships bronze medallist, defeated China's Zhu Xuan Chen 21-12, 21-13 in a men's singles clash that lasted 39 minutes.

Sindhu will next face top seed and world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, while Lakshya will take on Thailand's second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

India's top-seeded men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also marched into the last-eight stage with a 21-12, 21-19 win over Malaysia's Bryan Jeremy Goonting and Muhammad Haikal in 44 minutes.

The world No. 4 Indian duo will next meet the sixth-seeded Japanese combination of Takumi Nomura and Yuichi Shimogami.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Sports / Badminton News / Sindhu, Lakshya enter Thailand Open quarters, Srikanth out
Home / Sports / Badminton News / Sindhu, Lakshya enter Thailand Open quarters, Srikanth out
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