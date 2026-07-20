Sindhu says Japan Open win shows ‘it’s not over yet’

New Delhi: As PV Sindhu climbed on to the top step of the podium at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Sunday, the camera panned to her face, showing her moist eyes.

PV Sindhu reacts during the match against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi. (AFP)

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Holding the champion’s trophy, the weight of a difficult 19-month title drought lifting was visible. It was a special moment – she had just become the first Indian to win the Japan Open. The victory was a deeply personal triumph as well.

“For me, this title was very, very important,” Sindhu said in a media interaction facilitated by the Badminton Association of India (BAI). “I must say, much waited and much wanted... This gives me a lot of confidence and a lot of belief that, yes, I can do it and it’s not over yet.”

This was Sindhu’s first title since the Syed Modi International in Lucknow in December 2022. The last time she claimed the top prize outside India was in August 2022 when she won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Her last victory in a BWF event was at the Singapore Open in July 2022.

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{{^usCountry}} For nearly four years, the former world champion’s journey had been defined by a quiet, agonising battle against her own body. To the outside world, an athlete’s slump looks like a sudden loss of form. On the inside, it is a frustrating loop of injuries and physical setbacks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For nearly four years, the former world champion’s journey had been defined by a quiet, agonising battle against her own body. To the outside world, an athlete’s slump looks like a sudden loss of form. On the inside, it is a frustrating loop of injuries and physical setbacks. {{/usCountry}}

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“It was quite a tough journey because I had some niggles and some injuries,” said Sindhu, 31. “When you are injured, you get a lot of thoughts where sometimes you’re emotionally drained out or you’re mentally really low.”

While critics questioned if her time at the top had passed, the doubts within were the toughest to address. “As an athlete you doubt yourself. Like, what is happening? Can I come back stronger or will this niggle be alright or can I play my 100%, give my 100%?” she admitted.

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Rather than rushing back at half-strength, she committed to a strict day-to-day rehabilitation. “For me, it’s just one day at a time that mattered... if I’m 50% and if I say I’m alright and go on to the court, lose in the first round and come back, that doesn’t really matter.”

Rebuilding her game required overhauling her support ecosystem. Her Indonesian coach Irwansyah focused heavily on court discipline while Wayne Lombard monitored her strength and conditioning, and Heera Mundluru managed her physiotherapy. Together, they integrated advanced biometric data-tracking tools like Whoop and Temple to monitor her daily strain, sleep and recovery.

“Data has been one of the most important aspects,” Sindhu explained. “Sometimes next day you might be a bit tired or you might be a bit slow on court... Instead (of spiralling), you know what has happened and that is why your body has become slow. So, in those terms, I would say data definitely helps a lot.”

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The ultimate test of this framework came in the final against home favourite Akane Yamaguchi, the reigning world champion. It was their 30th meeting. Having lost their previous six meetings, Sindhu knew exactly what to expect.

“With Yamaguchi, I know she will be playing those long rallies because every time I played against her, they were long matches and rallies. So, I was prepared for that,” said the double Olympic medallist.

To dismantle Yamaguchi’s renowned defence, Sindhu showcased an evolved, multi-dimensional style of play, moving beyond just her signature baseline smashes. “Varieties of strokes were important. Because now, if you see, defence also has become stronger. So, you need to mix accordingly and play,” said Sindhu.

The final became a battle of nerves. Sindhu held comfortable leads in both games – 16-12 in the first and 14-8 in the second – only for Yamaguchi to claw her way back.

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“Even though I was leading, I did not relax,” Sindhu said. “With Yamaguchi, you can’t take it easy even for a minute or that one point as well... my strategy was to stay consistent on court and make sure I am being very patient and keep the shuttle in the court.”

Even when she reached match point at 20-17 in the second game, Sindhu didn’t let her guard down. “Until the shuttle fell, until I took a challenge and the umpire said I won the match, I couldn’t believe I had won.”

As the reality of the victory settled in, raw emotion took over. “Standing on the podium, I had tears that I finally did it because it was a long wait,” she said. “After all the hard work put in, after all the things that happened, believing in yourself, hoping in yourself... all those emotions at once came together.”

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With the China Open and the Delhi World Championships immediately ahead, the Japan Open crown is more than just a trophy for Sindhu. It is a loud statement to the badminton world that she is far from finished.