Home / Sports / Badminton / Start of All England badminton delayed due to inconclusive Covid reports
badminton

Start of All England badminton delayed due to inconclusive Covid reports

The statement further added that Badminton England and the BWF will continue to implement all testing protocols required by the UK Government and Public Health England to ensure the health and safety of all participants.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:36 AM IST
A match official places a new shuttlecock on a racket during day two of YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at Birmingham Barclaycard Arena.(Getty Images)

The start of the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships was on Wednesday delayed by a couple of hours following a "significant number" of inconclusive COVID-19 test results, the organisers informed.

A joint statement issued by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton England read, "Can confirm that a significant number of COVID-19 tests conducted for participating teams at the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships 2021 were deemed 'inconclusive' and as a result, the samples will be rerun."

"BWF can also confirm that a small number of positive tests were recorded, and in agreement with Public Health England, these cases will be retested. These cases will continue to self-isolate while they are retested.

"As a result, play will now commence at 2pm GMT on Wednesday 17 March 2021."

The statement further added that Badminton England and the BWF will continue to implement all testing protocols required by the UK Government and Public Health England to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Japan's Momota eyes Olympic gold after recovering from crash

Three Indian shuttlers test positive for Covid-19 ahead of All England

All England Open: Saina points at lack of preparation, awaits Covid test report

Sindhu and Co. chase elusive title at All England Championships

The prestigious Super 1000 tournament was earlier scheduled to start at 9 am GMT.

The All England Championships was the final event on the BWF calendar to be played last year before all sporting activities came to a halt because of the pandemic.

International badminton restarted in October in Denmark before it was suspended again until January, when three tournaments, including the World Tour Finals, were staged in a bio-secure environment in Thailand.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
all england open badminton championships
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP