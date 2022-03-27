Swiss Open 2022 Final Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan: Indian shuttler takes first game 21-16 vs Busanan

Swiss Open 2022 Final Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan: PV Sindhu won the first game 21-16 against Busanan Ongbamrungphan. India's star shuttler is back at a venue she cherishes. She is playing at the Jakobshalle arena in Basel, where the World No. 7 became a world champion beating Nozomi Okuhara in an epic final of the 2019 Badminton World Championships. This time around, Sindhu has the opportunity to add one more title - a championship she came so close to winning last year. The 26-year-old Indian shuttler has won only one title this year - the Syed Modi International and today could might well the title drought for Sindhu.