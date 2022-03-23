Swiss Open: Kidambi Srikanth advances, Satwik-Chirag beat All England champions

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Wednesday stormed into the second round of the Swiss Open at St. Jakobshalle, Basel. Playing in court 1, Srikanth defeated Denmark's Mads Christophersen in straight games 21-16, 21-17, in a match that lasted 32 minutes.

However, shuttler Malvika Bansod lost in her women's singles clash against France's Qi Xuefei. Bansod lost 21-16, 21-17 in a match that lasted for 42 minutes.

Earlier, the Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the first-round clash against the Indonesian pair of Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana 17-21, 21-11, 21-18. The match lasted 57 minutes.

Mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy were defeated by fifth seeds Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France in straight-sets 13-21, 9-21 in 33 minutes.

Later in the day, Indian pair of Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand will face Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.

