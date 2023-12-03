Syed Modi badminton: Priyanshu loses in semis, Tanisha-Ashwini in women’s doubles final

Young Priyanshu Rajawat’s dream of winning the Syed Modi India International badminton title was dashed as he went down fighting to Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu Jen 21-18, 14-21, 17-21 in the men’s singles semi-final in Lucknow on Saturday.

Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa entered the final of the BWF World Super 300 event(Twitter/India_AllSports)

However, women’s doubles seventh seeds Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa entered the final of the BWF World Super 300 event after Japan’s top-seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota had to concede their match after Sayaka was injured while they led 11-10 in the first game.

In the final, Chi, the world No.48, runs into Japanese second seed Kenta Nishimoto, who beat France’s Alex Lanier 21-17, 13-21, 21-17 in another exciting semi-final.

In the women’s singles final, the seasoned Nozomi Okuhara of Japan, who is unseeded, will face Demark’s Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt after contrasting semi-final victories. Okuhara brushed aside compatriot and third seed Aya Ohori 21-19, 22-20, while Line rallied to beat Chinese Taipei’s Wen Chi Hsu 14-21, 21-17, 21-16.

Rajawat, the 21-year-old from Madhya Pradesh who won the Orleans Masters Super 300 this season, won the first game after being 18-all but made many unforced errors to lose the second and third games. The Gopichand academy trainee began losing confidence after Chi went 11-7 in the second game. Although Rajawat produced powerful smashes to reduce the gap to 14-16, Chi took advantage of Rajawat’s unforced errors to draw level.

In the decider, Rajawat, who has also won four International Challenge titles, clawed back from 7-10 to 9-11 at the break, but needing one point to make it 13-all, a backhand flick went out and Chi then raced to 20-14. In a last-ditch effort, Rajawat saved four matches points before another unforced error gave Chi the game 21-17, and the match in just over an hour.

RESULTS

Men's singles (semi-finals): Kenta Nishimoto (Jpn) bt Alex Lanier (Fra) 21-17, 13-21, 21-17; Chi Yu Jen (Tai) bt Priyanshu Rajawat (Ind) 18-21, 21-14, 21-17.

Men's doubles (semi-finals): Choong Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal (Mas) bt Ben Lane-Sean Vendy (Eng) 21-12, 21-19; Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa (Ind) bt Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota (Jpn)10-11 (concd).

Women’s singles (semi-finals): Nozomi Okuhara (Jpn) bt Aya Ohori (Jpn) 21-19, 22-20; Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt (Den) bt Wen Chi Hsu (Tai) 14-21, 21-17, 21-16.

Women’s doubles (semi-finals): Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi (Jpn) bt Setyana Mapasa-Angela Yu (Aus) 17-21, 21-17, 21-15;

Mixed doubles (semi-finals): Yuki Kaneko-Misaki Matsutomo (Jpn) bt Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin (Mas) 17-21, 21-5, 21-17; Dejan Ferdinansyah-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja bt Mark Lamsfuss-Isabel Lohau (Ger) 21-19, 19-21, 22-20.

