Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Badminton / Syed Modi International: Men's final scrapped after positive Covid-19 case
badminton

Syed Modi International: Men's final scrapped after positive Covid-19 case

Top seed PV Sindhu will play in the women's singles final against fellow Indian Malvika Bansod later in the day.
Image used for representational purpose
Published on Jan 23, 2022 03:19 PM IST
PTI | , Lucknow

The men's singles final of the Syed Modi India International badminton tournament here on Sunday was declared as a 'No Match' after one of the finalists tested positive for Covid-19.

The all-French clash was scheduled between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout.

"The men's singles final of the Syed Modi India International 2022 has been declared a 'No Match'. BWF can confirm one of the finalists tested positive for Covid-19 this morning," the Badminton World Federation said in a statement.

"The other finalist is deemed a close contact and has also been withdrawn. Details on winner status, world ranking points and prize money will be revealed in due course. Today's other four finals will go ahead as scheduled," the BWF added.

Top seed P V Sindhu will play in the women's singles final against fellow Indian Malvika Bansod later in the day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
syed modi international
TRENDING TOPICS
Subhash Chandra Bose
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP