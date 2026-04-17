New Delhi, Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand has withdrawn from the upcoming Uber Cup Finals after the former sustained an ankle injury, dealing a blow to India's campaign in Denmark.

Women's doubles pair withdraws from Uber Cup Finals due to Treesa ankle injury

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India will compete in the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals to be held in Horsens, Denmark, from April 24 to May 3.

"Treesa sadly twisted her ankle just 2-3 days before leaving for the Badminton Asia Championships. It was an accident during training she stepped on her partner's foot," India's doubles coach B Sumeeth Reddy told PTI.

"She is resting now and will undergo rehabilitation. It is not a major injury, and she should recover in about four weeks. She will look to return at the Singapore Open at the end of May," he added.

The Indian pair had also withdrawn from the Swiss Open last month due to Treesa's shoulder issue. They were trailing Chinese Taipei's Hu Ling Fang and Jheng Yu Chieh in the opening game when they retired from their first-round match in Basel.

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{{^usCountry}} "In doubles, such minor issues happen. She had a shoulder problem earlier but is fine now," Sumeeth said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In doubles, such minor issues happen. She had a shoulder problem earlier but is fine now," Sumeeth said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In their absence, the Badminton Association of India has named Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam as replacements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In their absence, the Badminton Association of India has named Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam as replacements. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shruti and Priya, the 2023 Senior National champions, are currently ranked 48th in the world. They were part of the Indian team that won gold at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shruti and Priya, the 2023 Senior National champions, are currently ranked 48th in the world. They were part of the Indian team that won gold at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Satwik-Chirag to train in Denmark ahead of Thomas Cup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Satwik-Chirag to train in Denmark ahead of Thomas Cup {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who had played a pivotal role in India's 2022 victory, will travel early to Denmark to train ahead of the Thomas Cup Finals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who had played a pivotal role in India's 2022 victory, will travel early to Denmark to train ahead of the Thomas Cup Finals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "They want to train in Denmark for a few days before the tournament. They will be leaving tomorrow," Sumeeth said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They want to train in Denmark for a few days before the tournament. They will be leaving tomorrow," Sumeeth said. {{/usCountry}}

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Satwik and Chirag, ranked world No. 4, had pulled out from the Swiss Open quarterfinals in March due to a shoulder injury sustained by the former. They also skipped the Badminton Asia Championships earlier this week.

India's men's and women's teams are placed in Group A.

The men's team, which won a historic title in 2022, is grouped with defending champions China, Canada and Australia.

The women's team will face defending champions and 16-time winners China, hosts Denmark and Ukraine.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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