...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Women's doubles pair withdraws from Uber Cup Finals due to Treesa ankle injury

Women's doubles pair withdraws from Uber Cup Finals due to Treesa ankle injury

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 03:44 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand has withdrawn from the upcoming Uber Cup Finals after the former sustained an ankle injury, dealing a blow to India's campaign in Denmark.

Women's doubles pair withdraws from Uber Cup Finals due to Treesa ankle injury

India will compete in the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals to be held in Horsens, Denmark, from April 24 to May 3.

"Treesa sadly twisted her ankle just 2-3 days before leaving for the Badminton Asia Championships. It was an accident during training she stepped on her partner's foot," India's doubles coach B Sumeeth Reddy told PTI.

"She is resting now and will undergo rehabilitation. It is not a major injury, and she should recover in about four weeks. She will look to return at the Singapore Open at the end of May," he added.

The Indian pair had also withdrawn from the Swiss Open last month due to Treesa's shoulder issue. They were trailing Chinese Taipei's Hu Ling Fang and Jheng Yu Chieh in the opening game when they retired from their first-round match in Basel.

Satwik and Chirag, ranked world No. 4, had pulled out from the Swiss Open quarterfinals in March due to a shoulder injury sustained by the former. They also skipped the Badminton Asia Championships earlier this week.

India's men's and women's teams are placed in Group A.

The men's team, which won a historic title in 2022, is grouped with defending champions China, Canada and Australia.

The women's team will face defending champions and 16-time winners China, hosts Denmark and Ukraine.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
badminton asia championships new delhi
Home / Sports / Badminton News / Women's doubles pair withdraws from Uber Cup Finals due to Treesa ankle injury
Home / Sports / Badminton News / Women's doubles pair withdraws from Uber Cup Finals due to Treesa ankle injury
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.