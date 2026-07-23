SEATTLE — Napheesa Collier had 24 points and 10 rebounds in her season debut, Kayla McBride added 20 points and the Minnesota Lynx headed into the WNBA All-Star break with the best record in the league after an 86-76 win over the Seattle Storm on Wednesday afternoon.

Collier scores 24 points in her return, Lynx top Storm 86-76 for best record at WNBA All-Star break

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Collier, who tore ligaments in her left ankle in a playoff game last September and had surgery on both ankles in the offseason, shot 9 for 20 with two 3-pointers in 24 minutes. The WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and runner-up in the MVP voting last season made three free throws after being fouled on a desperation 3-pointer as the shot clock was running out, just after Seattle had closed within 77-76 with 1:42 to play.

Collier then followed a Seattle miss with a turnaround jumper before the Lynx hit four more free throws to end the game on a 9-0 run.

Olivia Miles added 13 points and Natasha Howard had 11 for the Lynx . McBride came up just short of joining Diana Taurasi and A'ja Wilson with 23 points in eight straight games.

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{{^usCountry}} Dominque Malonga had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Storm , who have lost six straight and eight of nine. Flau'jae Johnson added 16 points, Natisha Hiedman had 12 and Awa Fam 10 points and 10 rebounds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dominque Malonga had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Storm , who have lost six straight and eight of nine. Flau'jae Johnson added 16 points, Natisha Hiedman had 12 and Awa Fam 10 points and 10 rebounds. {{/usCountry}}

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It was Fam who fouled Collier with 1:19 to play after Johnson had scored five points in 19 seconds to make it a one-point game.

Lynx: Home against Toronto on Tuesday.

Aces: Home against Indiana on Tuesday.

WNBA: /hub/wnba-basketball

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