Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Live Score: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen one win away from CWG medals

CWG 2022 Badminton Semifinal Live Score: India's lineup of badminton stars have been dominant in the individual rounds thus far but they can expect to be in for some tough outings as we get closer to the medal rounds of the event. All of them will be in action in the semifinals on Sunday, which means one more win would guarantee them at least a silver medal. Gold Coast 2018 silver medallist PV Sindhu will be up first, having survived a scare against Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei in the quarters and she will be up against Jia Min Yeo of Singapore. This will be followed by Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth after which will be doubles matches involving Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

