CWG gymnastics: Yogeshwar Singh finishes 15th in all-around final

Published on Jul 31, 2022 05:32 PM IST
The Haryana gymnast, who had participated in three World Championships, finished with an overall score of 74.700.
India's Yogeshwar Singh competes in the men's Artistic Gymnastic All-Around final (PTI)
PTI | , Birmingham

Indian gymnast Yogeshwar Singh finished 15th in the men’s all-around final of artistic gymnastics event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

England's Jack Jarman won the gold with total score of 83.450, while the silver and bronze medal was bagged by England's James Hall and Marios Georgiou, who had an overall score 82.900 and 81.750 respectively.

Yogeshwar was the lone Indian male gymnast to qualify for the all-around final after his teammates Saif Tamboli and Satyajit Mondal narrowly missed out.

