India vs Wales Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2022: Vandana Katariya, Gurjit Kaur help IND-W secure 3-1 win vs WAL

IND vs WAL Women's Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights: The Indian women's hockey team grabbed their second straight win as they secured a 3-1 win vs Wales, at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Saturday. Vandana Katariya scored a brace for India, while Gurjit Kaur also converted a goal via penalty corner. Meanwhile, Xenna Hughes scored a goal for Wales in the third quarter but they failed to stage a comeback. This is India's second straight win, after their 5-0 victory against Ghana.

