India vs Wales Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2022: Vandana Katariya, Gurjit Kaur help IND-W secure 3-1 win vs WAL
- India vs Wales Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights: The Indian women's hockey team defeated Wales, in Birmingham on Friday. Follow CWG Hockey Highlights between IND vs WAL.
IND vs WAL Women's Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights: The Indian women's hockey team grabbed their second straight win as they secured a 3-1 win vs Wales, at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Saturday. Vandana Katariya scored a brace for India, while Gurjit Kaur also converted a goal via penalty corner. Meanwhile, Xenna Hughes scored a goal for Wales in the third quarter but they failed to stage a comeback. This is India's second straight win, after their 5-0 victory against Ghana.
Jul 31, 2022 01:10 AM IST
India vs Wales, Women's Hockey, CWG 2022 Live: EASY WIN FOR INDIA!
It was a pretty straightforward game for India, as Vandana Katariya scored a brace for India and Gurjit Kaur converted a penalty corner. The Savita Punia-led side had 56% possession, and dominated the entire game. Meanwhile, India registered 31 attack circle penetrations, compared to Wales' 10. This is also their second consecutive win, after their dominating rout of Ghana.
Jul 31, 2022 01:00 AM IST
India vs Wales, Women's Hockey, CWG 2022 Live: FULL TIME! INDIA WIN! 3-1!
Its full time and India seal a 3-1 win in their second game! Its two in two for Savita Punia and Co.
Jul 31, 2022 12:58 AM IST
India vs Wales, Women's Hockey, CWG 2022 Live: One more minute to go!
Wales need a miracle here! Just one more minute to go and India lead 3-1! The Savita Punia-led side might just add another before the game ends!
Jul 31, 2022 12:54 AM IST
India vs Wales, Women's Hockey, CWG 2022 Live: India are trying to make it 4-1!
Another attacking play is channelled through India's right flank and they try to break past Wales' defence, but possession is stolen once again.
India 3-1 Wales
Jul 31, 2022 12:49 AM IST
India vs Wales, Women's Hockey, CWG 2022 Live: Lalremsiami surges forward!
The Wales defence is really putting up a blockade!
Lalremsiami surges towards the base line with an eye to cause trouble for Wales! But the danger dissipates!
Jul 31, 2022 12:47 AM IST
India vs Wales, Women's Hockey, CWG 2022 Live: Vandana Katariya makes it 3-1!
A penalty corner for India and an amazing shot by Monika. Vandana once again converts it for India to make it 3-1! WHAT A GOAL!
India 3-1 Wales
Jul 31, 2022 12:40 AM IST
India vs Wales, Women's Hockey, CWG 2022 Live: The fourth quarter has begun!
The fourth quarter has begun and both sides are trying to get an early goal!
India 2-1 Wales
Jul 31, 2022 12:36 AM IST
India vs Wales, Women's Hockey, CWG 2022 Live: PENALTY CORNER FOR WALES IN THE DYING EMBERS OF Q3
Wales get a penalty corner in the dying embers of quarter three and Xenna Hughes gets the final touch near Savita to pull one back for Wales!
India 2-1 Wales
Jul 31, 2022 12:33 AM IST
India vs Wales, Women's Hockey, CWG 2022 Live: EXCELLENT SAVE BY THE WALES GOALIE!
India attempt a new penalty corner routine as Grace hits it. But the Welsh goalkeeper puts in an excellent save!
India 2-0 Wales
Jul 31, 2022 12:28 AM IST
India vs Wales, Women's Hockey, CWG 2022 Live: Both teams try to infiltrate!
It was been a quick start by both teams in the third quarter as they try to infiltrate each other's defences.
Jul 31, 2022 12:21 AM IST
India vs Wales, Women's Hockey, CWG 2022 Live: The 3rd quarter begins!
The third quarter begins and India begin attacking right from the get-go. It looks like the Savita Punia-led side really want to extend their lead and register a huge win today!
Jul 31, 2022 12:13 AM IST
India vs Wales, Women's Hockey, CWG 2022 Live: The 2nd quarter gets over!
The second quarter is over and India take a 2-0 lead against Wales, courtesy of goals from Vandana Katariya and Gurjit Kaur.
Jul 31, 2022 12:08 AM IST
India vs Wales, Women's Hockey, CWG 2022 Live: INDIA GET A PENALTY CORNER AND THEY CONVERT!
India get a penalty corner and Gurjit Kaur converts it! India go 2-0 up! It could have been more though, but the Welsh goalie has been in exceptional form!
Jul 31, 2022 12:04 AM IST
India vs Wales, Women's Hockey, CWG 2022 Live: India take the lead in quarter 2!
It was a penalty corner and Vandana Katariya converts for India! More three minutes to go!
Jul 30, 2022 11:58 PM IST
India vs Wales, Women's Hockey, CWG 2022 Live: Battle of possession!
We are midway through the second quarter and both teams are battling it out in the middle of the park for midfield superiority. Good balance among the midfielders for both sides!
Jul 30, 2022 11:54 PM IST
India vs Wales, Women's Hockey, CWG 2022 Live: India begin the 2nd quarter on a dominating note!
Excellent start by India in the 2nd quarter as Nikki's hit injures Burton and India get a penalty corner, which they miss.
Jul 30, 2022 10:26 PM IST
India vs Wales, Women's Hockey, CWG 2022 Live: A goal-less first quarter
The deadlock prevails after the first 15 minutes. We're underway with the second quarter.
Jul 30, 2022 09:28 PM IST
India vs Wales, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Good evening and welcome everyone!
Good evening and welcome everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the Indian women's hockey team's match against vs Wales, in Birmingham. Stay tuned for some exciting hockey tonight folks!
