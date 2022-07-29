Start me up: With grand opening ceremony, CWG 2022 gets going

She went on to add after a little pause: “And now, it’s my honour to say, welcome to Birmingham."

“Over the next two weeks, when we watch the incredible athletes of the Commonwealth Games, remember that every child deserves the chance to reach her full potential and pursue her wildest dreams,” Malala said.

As was the moving speech by Malala Yousafzai, evoking her mother, best friend and move to a city she hadn’t even heard of but now calls home. The Nobel peace prize Pakistani education activist was airlifted to Birmingham for treatment after being shot by the Taliban in the Swat Valley in 2012. She thanked “the doctors and nurses at Queen Elizabeth Hospital” and “teachers who inspired me”.

An act featuring a 10-metre replica of the raging bull, recounting the minimum wage strike during the industrial revolution by female chain-makers bound by slavery themselves, was another standout.

The ceremony - that featured around 3,500 costumes put on by the various performers - had on display some of the vintage cars to begin with. The act featured 72 red, white and blue cars, reflecting on the car manufacturing heritage of Birmingham. Over 60 volunteer drivers brought in their finest on the wheels to create a stunning top shot of the Union Jack even as the Red Arrows flew over.

It was the kind of evening where every little thing did: from a cycle stunt malfunction to a dash of bhangra to some Canadian athletes dishing out handstands during their parade to Mo Farah, who recently revealed his trafficking journey into the UK, sending a special video message especially wishing the home contingent. “Let’s have a beautiful Games,” he added in the message.

Members of the table tennis squad made it a point to attend the ceremony and soak in the vibe, no matter their preliminary rounds on Friday, before breaking away into the early departure exit. The badminton clan was there too, following the footsteps of their star shuttler. So were the hockey boys, marching behind their captain. The athletics group, sans its de facto leader and initial flagbearer Neeraj Chopra, made its presence felt too.

As it did for PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh, India’s co-flagbearers who shared the responsibility of holding the tri-colour and leading the Indian contingent of athletes, para-athletes and officials dressed in crisp blue sherwanis. The waves to the crowd ensued after the Indians were called out third from among the Asian countries.

The pandemic might still be lingering, but Birmingham’s fan-filled curtain-raiser a year after the Tokyo Games’ eerily-silent opening act brought out a smile on every athlete’s face that walked into the Alexander Stadium.

They gushed and clapped for a performer whose bike stunt went wrong resulting in an awkward fall. They swayed along with all the song and dance to complement the ceremony that not only flaunted Birmingham’s culture but also touched upon its history and identity.

It was a sight to behold, not just for its sheer spectacularity but also for the return of the essence of sport: the spectators. They cheered in unison as the England contingent walked out to “we will rock you” right at the end of the athletes’ parade.

