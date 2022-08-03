Tulika Maan gets silver in women's +78kg judo at Commonwealth Games 2022; loses to Scotland's Sarah Adlington in final

Tulika Maan gets India's second silver medal in Judo and third overall in the sport at the Commonwealth Games 2022, as she conceded a defeat by Ippon to Scotland's Sarah Adlington in the Women's +78kg final on Day 6. Both, Maan and Adlington have won their first medal at the CWG.

In the final, Maan had taken a surprise lead against a more experienced competitor in Adlington, as she played a defensive game before counter-attacking her Scottish opponent. However, the strategy also came to hurt the Indian judoka as she was penalized twice for being defensive in her approach. In the end, Adlington eventually succeeded in securing an Ippon in the final minute of the tie, as she clinched a much-deserved gold medal.

Maan had begun her CWG 2022 campaign with a straightforward win (by Ippon) over Mauritius' Tracy Durhone in a match lasting 2 minutes and 53 seconds. In her semi-final against Sydnee Andrews, she performed even better, taking exactly a minute less to register victory by Ippon again.

Maan became India's third medallist in Judo event at the 2022 edition of the CWG. Earlier, Sushila Likmabam got a silver medal in the Women's 48kg category on August 1, and on the same day, Vijay Kumar Yadav had also won a bronze medal in the Men's 60kg category. This was India's third medal of Day 6 (after Lovepreet Singh's bronze in weightlifting men's 109kg category and another bronze - Saurav Ghosal in squash men's singles), and 16th overall.

Maan had earlier won a gold medal in the South Asian Games in Kathmandu in 2019. Ahead of her participation in the CWG, she took part in the Madrid European Open 2022, where she secured the fifth spot. Following her resounding second-place finish at the Games, Maan is now slated to participate in the Asian Senior Championships 2022, scheduled to take place in Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON