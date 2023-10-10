2024 Asian Cup tickets go on sale

Tickets for all 51 games of the 2024 Asian Cup have been made available from Monday. All tickets for the January 12-February 10 tournament will be digital and can be booked through the official ticketing website (http://asiancup2023.qa), according to a media release by the Asian Cup local organising committee on Monday.

Hassan Rabea Al Kuwari, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications at the Local Organising Committee for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, and Abdulaziz Al-Mawlawi, Qatar Tourism Chief Marketing Officer, sit alongside the moderator at a press conference (REUTERS)

India open against Australia on January 13, play Uzbekistan on January 18 and Syria on January 23. Hosts Qatar are the defending champions. The minimum price for tickets in the group stage and round of 16 is 25 QAR ( ₹572 approximately) and the maximum 60 QAR (approximately ₹1373). Tickets from the quarter-finals to the final have been priced between 30 QAR ( ₹687 approximately) and 100 QAR ( ₹2288 approximately).

The opening and the final games will be at the 88,966-seater Lusail Stadium. Matches will be held in nine stadiums. Seven of them –Lusail, Al Bayt, Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Ahmad bin Ali, Al Thumama and Education City – were used for the 2022 World Cup. Jassim bin Hamad and Abdulla bin Khalifa stadiums will also be hosting games. The maximum distance between any two stadiums is 75km.

“The launch of ticket sales marks an important milestone for us, as Qatar gets ready to welcome fans from around the world once again. We anticipate that there will be tremendous interest in the tournament, which will see the best players from across Asia compete for glory,” said Hassan Al Kuwari, Marketing and Communications Executive Director of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ Local Organizing Committee.

