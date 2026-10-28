AFC Champions League Two 2026-27: East Bengal hold firm to earn a point against Al-Seeb in Oman

East Bengal FC secured an away point after playing out a goalless draw against Oman's Al-Seeb Club in their third AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Group D fixture at the Al-Seeb Stadium on October 27, Tuesday.

East Bengal showed defensive discipline throughout the 90 minutes, restricting the hosts to limited chances (East Bengal Club)

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Despite creating multiple opportunities to break the deadlock, the Kolkata-based club were unable to score as both sides settled for a share of the spoils.

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Coming into the fixture on the back of consecutive away victories in the MG Indian Super League (4-0 against Churchill Brothers and 5-1 against Inter Kashi), East Bengal were determined to carry their domestic form into the continental competition, and register their first win in the ACL Two Group Stage. Antonio Lopez Habas' side approached the match with intent, looking to build on their encouraging performances in recent weeks.

The Red & Golds showed defensive discipline throughout the 90 minutes, restricting the hosts to limited chances. Both teams had their moments in a closely-contested first half, but neither could find the breakthrough. In the 30th minute, David Lalhlansanga had a great chance to put East Bengal ahead, but was denied by Al-Seeb goalkeeper Muatasim Al Wahaibi.

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{{^usCountry}} East Bengal continued to search for the lead in the second half. The visitors came close to scoring on multiple occasions, but the elusive goal remained out of reach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} East Bengal continued to search for the lead in the second half. The visitors came close to scoring on multiple occasions, but the elusive goal remained out of reach. {{/usCountry}}

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In the 52nd minute, Dani Ramirez carried the ball into the opposition half against the run of play, but was eventually thwarted by the Al-Seeb defense. Seconds later, Bipin Singh tested Al Wahaibi, but was kept at bay by the latter.

In the 69th minute, substitute Ake Loba tried to capitalize on a corner from Mohammed Rashid, but his overhead kick flew over the net.

11 minutes later, Bipin pounced on a diagonal ball from Rashid on the right before unleashing a goal-bound shot. However, it was Al Wahaibi again who came to Al-Seeb's rescue.

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Al-Seeb also attempted to threaten the East Bengal defense sporadically, but the Red & Golds stood firm to register their first clean sheet in the ACL Two.

Just moments before the final whistle, East Bengal custodian Phurba Lachenpa produced a spectacular save to deny Al-Seeb's Zahir Al-Aghbari. The save proved decisive in securing East Bengal their second draw in the ACL Two.

With this point, East Bengal remain in the third position in Group D, behind Al-Shorta SC (Iraq) and Al-Hussein SC (Jordan).

Speaking to the Omani media after the game, East Bengal Head Coach Antonio Lopez Habas said, "I am not satisfied with my team's performance. I think the team was tired. We can play much better than this. The opponent played with a lot of intensity, which made things challenging for us. We've been away from home for a week, and the frequent traveling took a toll on our intensity. That said, I am 100% sure that we'll come back fresh for the home game against Al-Seeb."

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East Bengal will host Al-Seeb in the reverse fixture at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on 3 November, Tuesday.