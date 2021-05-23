Home / Sports / Football / Aguero scores twice on Premier League farewell with City
football

Aguero scores twice on Premier League farewell with City

Sergio Aguero scored twice in a fairytale Premier League farewell as Manchester City completed its title-winning campaign by thrashing Everton 5-0 on Sunday.
AP |
UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League match against Everton.(AP)

Sergio Aguero scored twice in a fairytale Premier League farewell as Manchester City completed its title-winning campaign by thrashing Everton 5-0 on Sunday.

City’s record scorer, who is leaving the club following next week’s Champions League final after 10 years at the Etihad Stadium, hit a quickfire double after coming off the bench with 25 minutes remaining.

That added to earlier strikes from Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden as City showed no sign of letting up ahead of the final against Chelsea in Porto on Saturday.

Everton, which had gone into the game with a chance of qualifying for Europe, was overwhelmed on an emotional occasion that saw City presented with the Premier League trophy and fans return to the stadium.

The Merseysiders, for whom Gylfi Sigurdsson missed a penalty, slumped to 10th in the standings.

For City, it was a celebration. Not only were supporters back after 14 months away but it was their first chance to salute the champions and acknowledge their European exploits.

The fans certainly made their presence felt throughout the afternoon. Before the game, big numbers spilled into the streets as City’s team coaches made what is normally a straightforward journey from the nearby training complex to the stadium.

Only 10,000 were permitted inside the stadium but the atmosphere they generated inspired the team and few left before the post-match ceremonies, which included the club tributes to Aguero.

Everton formed a guard of honor to greet City players as they came onto the field and players from both sides then did likewise for Aguero.

Supporters would have to wait to see the Argentinian in action, however. The striker, having been troubled by a muscular injury in recent weeks, was not fit enough to play the full 90 minutes and had asked manager Pep Guardiola if he could start from the bench.

He moved onto 260 goals for City, and ended his Premier League career on 184 — only behind Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andy Cole (187).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sergio aguero man city everton english premier league
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP