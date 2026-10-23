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Ake Loba scores brace as East Bengal FC thrash Inter Kashi 5-1

Ake Loba scored a brace while Dani Ramirez , PV Vishnu and Lukasz Zwolinski too found the back of the net in what was a lopsided contest.

Updated on: Oct 23, 2026, 20:53:50 IST
Written by HT Sports Desk
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East Bengal FC delivered a commanding performance against Inter Kashi at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, with a convincing 5-1 victory in the MG ISL. Aké Loba scored a brace while Dani Ramírez , PV Vishnu and Lukasz Zwolinski too found the back of the net in what was a lopsided contest, in Pune.

Ake Loba scored a brace for East Bengal. (East Bengal)
Ake Loba scored a brace for East Bengal. (East Bengal)

The defending champions made a dominant start, with in-form Ramírez opening the scoring in the 8th minute. Receiving the ball on the right side of the penalty area, Ramírez lifted the ball over Albino Gomes to put East Bengal ahead. The Torchbearers doubled their advantage in the 16th minute through Vishnu, who finished a swift counterattack with a left-footed strike into the bottom-left corner after being set up by Loba.

East Bengal extended their lead in the 22nd minute when Loba converted a penalty, awarded after Ramírez was brought down inside the box by Wayne Vaz. Loba fired a right-footed effort into the top-right corner to open his scoring tally for the season. Inter Kashi pulled one back in the 28th minute after Lalchungnunga scored an own goal, giving the visitors a lifeline. However, East Bengal continued their attacking approach, with Loba completing his brace to make it 4-1 before half-time.

Lukasz Zwolinski came off the bench and scored his first goal in the MG ISL for East Bengal FC in the 81st minute, finding the bottom-left corner with a left-footed shot from close range after Christopher Ikonomidis provided the assist.

 
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HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

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