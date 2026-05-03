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Alex Ferguson, former Manchester United manager, rushed to hospital after health scare at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson was rushed to a hospital after a health scare at Old Trafford. 

Updated on: May 03, 2026 10:03 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Alex Ferguson, the former Manchester United manager, was rushed to a hospital after he faced a health scare at Old Trafford on Sunday. The incident happened ahead of the Premier League 2025-26 match between Liverpool and the Red Devils, according to Reuters. The 84-year-old reached the venue ahead of the fixture and was planning to attend the entire duration of the contest. However, Ferguson started feeling unwell, and the authorities decided to get him to a hospital for urgent medical care.

Alex Ferguson was rushed to a hospital after a health scare at Old Trafford. (AFP)

According to Sky Sports, Ferguson was conscious and had precautionary checks before being taken to the hospital. Manchester United officials are optimistic that the legendary figure will soon be fit enough to return home.

Ferguson, who managed United from 1986 until his retirement in 2013, is widely regarded as one of the finest coaches in football. He won a total of 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies during his 26-year stint with the Red Devils. After his retirement, Sir Alex then served as an ambassador for the club until 2025.

He lifted a total of 38 trophies with United. Ferguson is a regular member at Old Trafford during United's home fixtures and has a row of seats in the director's box at the venue.

‘Precautionary move’

Speaking of the game between Manchester United and Liverpool, the former won the contest 3-2 to consolidate their position at the third spot in the Premier League standings.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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