LOS ANGELES — Receiver Puka Nacua and defensive end Myles Garrett are likely to sit out the next week of practice with the Los Angeles Rams to rest minor injuries.

All-Pros Nacua, Garrett could miss week of practice with Rams to rest minor injuries, McVay says

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The two All-Pros didn't practice Monday, and coach Sean McVay said they both could sit out Tuesday and again on Thursday when the Rams host a joint practice with the New Orleans Saints, their preseason opponent at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.

Nacua developed soreness in his psoas muscle during a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys last week. Garrett, who sat out that joint practice, has been dealing with intermittent knee swelling during his first year with the Rams.

“Puka is doing good, but whether or not we wait for next week, we're just taking it a day at a time,” McVay said. “Myles, we'll see. Probably next week is when we'll be able to get those guys back. Gets to a point where we need our guys out there to be able to practice, to get ready to simulate what's going to be a great, long, challenging season. We want to make sure it's a return to performance, not just a return to play.”

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{{^usCountry}} NFL sacks leader Garrett did individual workouts before the Rams' practice Monday, while NFL receptions leader Nacua has done conditioning work and weight training despite the soreness in his core muscles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NFL sacks leader Garrett did individual workouts before the Rams' practice Monday, while NFL receptions leader Nacua has done conditioning work and weight training despite the soreness in his core muscles. {{/usCountry}}

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“Any time you're talking about soft tissue, especially with a skill player, or a knee with a guy that does some of the things Myles is doing, we're going to err on the side of caution,” McVay said.

McVay had less encouraging injury news on rookie offensive lineman Keagen Trost, who will be sidelined for “a few weeks” after injuring his hamstring during the Rams' preseason opener at Kansas City last Saturday. Trost, a third-round pick from Missouri, is in competition for a backup job.

McVay had no update on the status of retired defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who went through a second formal workout at the Rams' training complex last weekend as he contemplates a comeback at 35 years old. Donald has worked out twice at the Rams' facility as he determines whether he wants to resume his career, and McVay says the Rams will not rush him.

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“He's continuing to go through his process,” McVay said. “There's a lot of things you try to mimic and emulate, game-like settings and situations, to be able to get clarity on whether he wants to be able to do this or not.”

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