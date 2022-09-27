Araujo denies surgery prioritises Barcelona over Uruguay

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 27, 2022 12:58 PM IST

Araujo was injured on Uruguay duty against Iran last Friday. He returned to Barcelona and was diagnosed with a torn tendon in his right thigh.

Barcelona's Ronald Araujo reacts after falling to the ground during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain(AP)
Barcelona center back Ronald Araujo has defended his decision to undergo thigh surgery on Wednesday at the likely expense of missing the World Cup.

"Surgery was the best option,” he wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The World Cup is in less than two months, and critics in Uruguay believe he is putting his club before his country. Araujo denied it.

"I love my country and I love my national team. It's not about choosing one or the other, it's about health and being 100% as soon as possible,” he wrote. "On a personal level, these are tough moments and I want to say thanks to everyone for all the support I'm receiving.”

Barcelona said it will give a timeframe of Araujo's recovery after the surgery, which will be carried out by Dr. Lasse Lempainen under the supervision of club medical staff in Turku, Finland.

