'Are you afraid you're going to be punished?' Diego Simeone grills reporters over Julian Alvarez penalty controversy

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone did not hold back in his post-match press conference. After the team's controversial exit from the Champions League, he grilled the reporters. Atletico lost on penalty shootout on Wednesday in the return leg of the round of 16 fixture against Spanish league opponent Real Madrid. Diego Simeone, center, reacts at the end of the Champions League round of 16 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid(AP)

The thrilling contest at the Wanda Metropolitano was marred by controversy after Julian Alvarez's penalty was disallowed following a VAR check. The World Cup-winning Argentina star had converted from the spot after slipping as he beat Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. However, a replay during the VAR check showed that his standing foot had made contact with the ball before it was struck with the right foot. Hence, the goal was denied en route to Atletico's loss, who earlier in the evening restored parity on the aggregate score on the back of Conor Gallagher's first-minute strike.

After the match, Simeone was asked about his take on the VAR call, and he switched his attention back to the reporters, asking everyone in the media room if anyone present felt there was a double touch.

He asked: "If anyone from here has seen Julian touch the ball twice, raise your hand. Come on... no? No one?"

Simeone added: "I just saw the image of the penalty. The referee said that when Julián stepped and kicked, he touched the ball with his foot, but the ball didn't move. That's something to discuss about whether it was a goal or not, but I'm proud of my players. When he plants his foot and kicks, the ball doesn't move even a little bit.

“But if VAR called it, I've never seen a penalty called by VAR, but it's still valid, and they'll have seen that he touched it. I want to believe they'll have seen that he touched it.”

UEFA released statement on Alvarez drama

In a major move, Europe's governing body said that it will consult FIFA and IFAB to 'determine whether the rule should be reviewed in cases where a double touch is clearly unintentional'.

The statement read: "Atlético de Madrid enquired with UEFA over the incident, which led to the disallowance of the kick from the penalty mark taken by Julián Alvarez at the end of yesterday's UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid.

"Although minimal, the player made contact with the ball using his standing foot before kicking it, as shown in the attached video clip. Under the current rule (Laws of the Game, Law 14.1), the VAR had to call the referee signalling that the goal should be disallowed.

"UEFA will enter discussions with FIFA and IFAB to determine whether the rule should be reviewed in cases where a double touch is clearly unintentional."