Argentina beats Paraguay, secures Copa America knockout spot
football

Argentina beats Paraguay, secures Copa America knockout spot

Captain Messi, seeking his first major title with the national team, had to work with a team impacted by six changes in the starting lineup.
AP | , Sao Paulo
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Argentina's Lionel Messi and Paraguay Santiago Arzamendia battle for the ball during a Copa America soccer match(AP)

Papu Gómez scored in the 10th minute as Argentina beat Paraguay 1-0 on Monday and secured its place in the Copa America knockout stage.

The result at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia put Argentina atop Group A with seven points from three matches. The game also gave Lionel Messi a record 147th cap for the national team, equalling the mark of retired defender Javier Mascherano.

Chile, which also advanced to the quarterfinals, is second in the group with five points after the 1-1 draw with Uruguay. Paraguay has three points, followed by Uruguay (1) and Bolivia (0).

Captain Messi, seeking his first major title with the national team, had to work with a team impacted by six changes in the starting lineup.

Defenders Germán Pezzella and Nicolás Tagliafico, midfielders Rodrigo de Paul and Leandro Paredes; and forwards Sergio Aguero and Ángel di Maria started. Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Lautaro Martínez and Nico González were left out of the starting lineup.

The changes did not stop Argentina from starting strongly. Early in the game, Messi found Di María on the right, and the veteran winger eluded the Paraguayan defense with an assist to Gómez. The striker lifted a shot over Paraguay goalkeeper Antony Silva.

Argentina forced Silva to make important saves in the first half but the energy of the team waned in the second half, as it has in several recent matches.

“I was waiting for this opportunity," Argentina's Gómez said after the match. “I am thinking of my family, my friends. It comes to your mind that you made a lot of effort (to be there). I had the patience to wait.”

Argentina's last group-stage match will be on Monday against Bolivia. Paraguay will take on Chile on Thursday. The top four in each five-team group will advance.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
copa america paraguay argentina lionel messi
