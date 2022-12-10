Argentina march into semis after beating Netherlands in an epic

For roughly 73 minutes, the game was all Argentina. They were up 2-0 and Lionel Messi had taken them to the very edge of a place in the semi-final. But the Dutch weren't prepared to give up what was incresingly becoming an ill-tempered game.

They came back to scored two goals through Wout Weghorst. The first goal came in the 83rd minute. It gave the Dutch a lease of life but it didn't look like it would matter much until the dying seconds of the match... in the 11th minute of injury time.

Extra time came and went with neither side able to break the deadlock. And that meant that for the second time in the day, a penalty shootout was going to decide the winner.

But Damian Martinez was on hand to save the day. He saved the first two penalties from Netherlands and for the second time in the day, they were up 2-0.

Lautaro Martinez finally finished off the game with a well-taken penalty as Argentina ran out 4-3 winners on penalties.

Argentina had dominated the match initially. They were creating chances and the Dutch were looking passive and out of place. Still, they managed to keep the Albicelestes at bay.

But that was only until when Messi delivered a assist worth of his genius to Nahuel Molina in the 35th minute.

The 'Magic Man' wasn't even looking at Molina making his run. But he somehow just knew. He found the angle and the correct weight on it. It seemed like there was no way though but trying telling Messi that.

Molina applied the finished touches and then when Messi scored from the spot in 73rd minute, it looked like curtains for the Dutch.

But they made the right changes to their line-up. Weghorst came on in the 78th minute and there an immediate change in attitude.

The Dutch started pushing forward with way more intent than seen previously. The plans became simpler and it got them a reward in the 83th minute when Weghorst's superb header reduced the deficit.

And then a superbly-worked free kick helped them even the scored at 2-2 with virtually the last kick of regulation time.

That wasn't the end of the drama for the day but it the end, Argentina were the better side. Not by much but enough to win the day. For now, Messi and Argentina's dream stays alive.