Argentina vs Australia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: ARG and Messi aim to keep quest for World Cup trophy alive

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Argentina vs Australia: Lionel Messi and his Argentina side will aim to keep their quest for a FIFA World Cup trophy alive when they take on Australia at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in the second round of 16 game. The winner will take on Netherlands, who beat USA 2-0 earlier on Saturday, in the quarterfinal next week. Argentina will be the hot favourites in the contest but in the World Cup filled with upsets and stories of underdogs, with the South American facing it themselves in their opener against Saudi Arabia, the hard-battling Socceroos cannot be underestimated.

