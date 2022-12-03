Argentina vs Australia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: ARG and Messi aim to keep quest for World Cup trophy alive
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Argentina vs Australia: Catch all the Live football score and updates of the second round of 16 match of FIFA World Cup - Argentina vs Australia - at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Argentina vs Australia: Lionel Messi and his Argentina side will aim to keep their quest for a FIFA World Cup trophy alive when they take on Australia at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in the second round of 16 game. The winner will take on Netherlands, who beat USA 2-0 earlier on Saturday, in the quarterfinal next week. Argentina will be the hot favourites in the contest but in the World Cup filled with upsets and stories of underdogs, with the South American facing it themselves in their opener against Saudi Arabia, the hard-battling Socceroos cannot be underestimated.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 03, 2022 11:52 PM IST
FIFA World Cup Live Score: Why no Di Maria in Argentina line-up?
Alejandro Gomez replaced Di Maria in the starting XI as the striker was injured in the previous game. He however has a place in the bench.
-
Dec 03, 2022 11:49 PM IST
FIFA World Cup Live: Di Maria misses out for Argentina
Argentina Starting XI: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Acuna, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Alejandro Gomez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi (c)
-
Dec 03, 2022 11:47 PM IST
Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup Live: Australia confirm their line-up for the night
Australia XI: Mathew Ryan, Milos Degenek, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Aziz Behich, Keanu Baccus, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Mathew Leckie, Mitch Duke, Riley McGree
-
Dec 03, 2022 11:45 PM IST
Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup Live Score: Messi…for the 1000th time
Lionel Messi will be playing the 1000th game of his career today. 167 of those appearances have been for Argentina.
-
Dec 03, 2022 11:44 PM IST
FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Who are the favourites?
“Whether or not they are inferior to us remains to be seen,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters. “I don’t agree that they are. This is football – 11 against 11.”
“Forget who is theoretically favourites, and let’s play football.”
-
Dec 03, 2022 11:42 PM IST
FIFA World Cup Live Score: Australia until now
Australia in Group D:
Lost to France 1-4
Won vs Tunisia 1-0
Won vs Denmark 1-0
Points Table: 2nd with 6 points
-
Dec 03, 2022 11:41 PM IST
FIFA World Cup Live: Argentina until now
Argentina in Group C:
Lost to Saudi Arabia 1-2
Won vs Mexico 2-0
Won vs Poland 2-0
Points Table: 1st with six points
-
Dec 03, 2022 11:25 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the second round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 where Argentina will be up against Australia. Stay tuned for more updates!