Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2021 Semifinal Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Copa America 2021, Argentina vs Colombia Semifinal Live Streaming: Lionel Messi's Argentina are just one step away from reaching the final of this edition of Copa America. Argentina sealed their last-4 spot with a 3-0 win over Ecuador, while Colombia went the distance to beat Uruguay in the penalty shootout. Argentina head into the crucial game with an aim to lift the Copa America trophy for the 15th time in the nation's history, and the first time since 1993. (COPA AMERICA COVERAGE)

Here’s all you need to know about Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2021 Semifinal Live Streaming:

Where is the Copa America 2021 Semifinal match between Argentina vs Colombia taking place?

The Copa America Semifinal match between Argentina and Colombia will take place at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

At what time does the Copa America 2021 Semifinal match between Argentina vs Colombia begin?

The Copa America 2021 Semifinal match between Argentina and Colombia will begin at 6:30 AM (IST) on Wednesday, (July 7).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the Copa America 2021 Semifinal match between Argentina vs Colombia?

The Copa America 2021 Semifinal match between Argentina vs Colombia will be aired live in India on Sony Sports Network's four channels, namely Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4

How to watch the Copa America 2021 Semifinal match between Argentina vs Colombia online?

The online streaming of the Copa America 2021 Semifinal match between Argentina vs Colombia will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the Copa America 2021 Semifinal match between Argentina vs Colombia match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON