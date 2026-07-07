Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi misses crucial penalty as ARG continue to trail
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi missed a crucial penalty here in the 25th minute as Argentina continue to trail behind after Egypt stunned them with an early goal.
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi once again finds himself at the centre of Argentina’s World Cup campaign as the defending champions prepare to face Egypt in the round of 16. The 39-year-old has been in sensational form, scoring seven goals to sit level with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as the tournament’s joint-leading scorer. Another goal would see him move clear at the top of the Golden Boot race while also strengthening Argentina’s hopes of retaining the title. As influential as Messi has been, Argentina cannot afford to rely solely on their captain in the knockout stage. The defending champions have looked convincing so far, but tougher tests lie ahead. For Argentina to make another deep run, forwards Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez must shoulder more of the attacking responsibility. Greater contributions from the supporting cast would not only make Argentina more dangerous but also reduce the burden on Messi, who has once again been the team's driving force. ...Read More
Egypt, meanwhile, will head into the contest believing they are capable of causing a major upset. Their hopes rest largely on Mohamed Salah, who could be featuring in the final World Cup of his career. Egypt have impressed with their discipline and resilience throughout the tournament, but overcoming an unbeaten Argentina side will require their best performance yet. Salah will need to inspire his teammates if Egypt are to challenge one of the favourites and keep their World Cup dream alive.
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- Jul 07, 2026 09:54 pm IST
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Score FIFA World Cup: Messi misses penalty!
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Score FIFA World Cup: Penalty for Argentina! Lionel Messi once again fails to convert the penalty! His second penalty miss this World Cup. Things are not working for Argentina at the moment. Poor penalty from Messi and the keeper guessed it right. ARG 0-1 EGY 21'
- Jul 07, 2026 09:48 pm IST
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Score FIFA World Cup: Ibrahim scores for Egypt!
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Score FIFA World Cup: Yasser Ibrahim stuns Argentina early with a cracker of a header to find the back of the net. Egypt take early lead against defending champions Argentina here. The pressure is mounting on Argentina now. Sensational from Egypt. ARG 0-1 EGY 15'
- Jul 07, 2026 09:41 pm IST
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Score FIFA World Cup: Messi quiet so far!
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Score FIFA World Cup: Argentina are trying to control the possession here as Julian Alvarez is dropping in the midfield. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has been kept quiet so far in the initial minutes of the game. ARG 0-9 EGY 10'
- Jul 07, 2026 09:35 pm IST
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Score FIFA World Cup: Enzo cops a blow!
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Score FIFA World Cup: Enzo Fernandes suffered a blow on his knee early in the game, but it isn't serious as he continues to play. Argentina look confident at the start and are trying hard to press on Egypt. ARG 0-0 3'
- Jul 07, 2026 09:32 pm IST
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Score FIFA World Cup: Kick off at Atlanta Stadium
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: Kick off at Atlanta Stadium as Lionel Messi is in focus as Argentina chase an early goal against Egypt.
- Jul 07, 2026 09:25 pm IST
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: Players out in middle!
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: The players of both teams are out of the tunnel, Messi leads Argentina, while Salah is at the front for Egypt. It's time for the national anthems of their respective nations.
- Jul 07, 2026 09:21 pm IST
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: Will it be Salah's final match for Egypt?
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: Egypt have already created history by reaching the World Cup round of 16 for the first time after failing to progress beyond the group stage in each of their previous four appearances. Their remarkable run has been built on resilience, but they will need another outstanding performance against Argentina. Much of that responsibility will rest on Mohamed Salah, whose leadership and attacking quality will be crucial if Egypt are to pull off a famous upset. With the veteran forward widely expected to be playing his final World Cup, this could also be his last match in an Egypt shirt if his side is eliminated. He will be determined to keep Egypt's dream alive for at least one more game.
- Jul 07, 2026 09:14 pm IST
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: Messi vs Salah!
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: Argentina are aiming to become the first nation since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup title. Lionel Messi has been at the heart of that bid, scoring seven goals to lead Argentina's charge. This clash also sets up a fascinating duel between Messi and Mohamed Salah, with both icons widely expected to be playing in the final World Cup of their illustrious careers.
- Jul 07, 2026 08:56 pm IST
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: Messi's ARG survive scare vs Cape Verde!
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: Argentina booked their place in the round of 16 after edging past Cape Verde 3-2 following extra time in a dramatic knockout encounter. Egypt also needed extra time and penalties to progress, defeating Australia 4-2 in the shootout after the match ended 1-1. Both sides were pushed to their limits in the previous round and now face an even bigger challenge with a quarterfinal spot at stake.
- Jul 07, 2026 08:52 pm IST
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: Omar Marmoush on bench!
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: Egypt coach Hossam Hassan made two changes to his starting XI, bringing in forward Haissem Hassan and midfielder Mohanad Lashin in place of Omar Marmoush and Hamdy Fathy. The changes reflect Egypt's intent to add fresh energy as they prepare for a daunting round-of-16 clash, with Hassan hoping the new-look lineup can trouble the defending champions and pull off a memorable upset.
- Jul 07, 2026 08:45 pm IST
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: Scaloni makes big changes!
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made further changes by bringing Nicolas Tagliafico in at left-back and Leandro Paredes into midfield for the clash in Atlanta. The defending champions will be wary of complacency after surviving a major scare in the previous round, where underdogs Cape Verde pushed them to extra time before Argentina eventually secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory to book their place in the last 16.
- Jul 07, 2026 08:36 pm IST
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: Alvarez replaces Lautaro!
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made three changes to his starting XI for Tuesday's World Cup round-of-16 clash against Egypt, with Julian Alvarez replacing Lautaro Martinez up front.
- Jul 07, 2026 08:23 pm IST
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: Egypt starting line-up!
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: Egypt starting line-up - Mostafa Shoubir; Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Ramy Rabia, Karim Hafez; Mohanad Lashin, Emam Ashour, Marawan Attia, Mostafa Zico; Mohamed Salah, Haissem Hassan.
- Jul 07, 2026 08:21 pm IST
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: Argentina starting line-up!
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: Argentina starting line-up - Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.
- Jul 07, 2026 08:13 pm IST
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: Hello and welcome!
Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live blog of round of 16 clash between Argentina vs Egypt clash.