The image of Mario Kempes with his long hair flying in Buenos Aires during the final against Netherlands remains one of the defining pictures of the 1978 FIFA World Cup. Kempes scored a brace in a 3-1 victory at the Estadio Monumental as Argentina defeated Netherlands after extra time in a dramatic final. For many, the World Cup is part of their football folklore, but for others, nearly five decades later, the victory also carries an uncomfortable shadow. Argentina's first World Cup title arrived during one of the darkest periods in the country's history.

Mario Kempes scored a brace in the 1978 World Cup final.(X (FIFA World Cup))

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The tournament was treated as propaganda as the country, which was also the host, was under the control of a brutal military dictatorship led by Jorge Rafael Videla, whose regime seized power in 1976. By the time the World Cup even began, thousands of people accused of opposing the military dictatorship had disappeared, and many were never seen again. According to Human Rights groups, the missing victims were around 30,000. Although the country was celebrating its World Cup title, fear quietly accompanied the jubilation.

Also Read: Mussolini, war fears and 1938 FIFA World Cup glory: How Italy became football’s first team to retain the crown

Military dictatorship, purge of citizens

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{{^usCountry}} The junta knew the power of sport. Hosting the World Cup in Argentina gave them a global stage and also helped them improve their international image. Stadiums were renovated, television cameras focused on cheering crowds and ignored the political terror. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The junta knew the power of sport. Hosting the World Cup in Argentina gave them a global stage and also helped them improve their international image. Stadiums were renovated, television cameras focused on cheering crowds and ignored the political terror. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What makes it worse is that the Estadio Monumental was only a short distance from the ESMA naval school, one of the authority's most notorious detention and torture centres. While fans sang and waved flags inside the stadium, prisoners were reportedly tortured nearby. Argentine team coached by Cesar Luis Menotti {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What makes it worse is that the Estadio Monumental was only a short distance from the ESMA naval school, one of the authority's most notorious detention and torture centres. While fans sang and waved flags inside the stadium, prisoners were reportedly tortured nearby. Argentine team coached by Cesar Luis Menotti {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Just focusing on the junta and their propaganda takes attention away from the brilliant Argentine team, coached by Cesar Luis Menotti, a chain-smoking idealist who believed football should be expressive. Kempes was the star of this side, finishing as the top scorer with six goals. Meanwhile, Daniel Passarella gave leadership in defence, and goalkeeper Ubaldo Fillol became a national hero. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just focusing on the junta and their propaganda takes attention away from the brilliant Argentine team, coached by Cesar Luis Menotti, a chain-smoking idealist who believed football should be expressive. Kempes was the star of this side, finishing as the top scorer with six goals. Meanwhile, Daniel Passarella gave leadership in defence, and goalkeeper Ubaldo Fillol became a national hero. {{/usCountry}}

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The final between Argentina and Netherlands also had controversy. The Dutch came without Johan Cruff, who decided not to travel. According to reports, Cruff made the decision as a protest against the dictatorship. Later, he claimed that a kidnapping attempt on his family led to the decision.

The final was chaotic and emotional as Kempes opened the scoring before Dick Nanninga equalised for the visitors. In extra time, Kempes (his second of the night) and Ricardo Bertoni scored to lead the hosts to a famous win.

The celebrations after full time exploded in Buenos Aires, filled with emotions as fans took to the streets. For Argentine citizens, football offered a temporary escape.

Controversial Peru game

But Argentina's victorious campaign wasn't just filled with off-pitch controversies. Their 6-0 win over Peru remains one of football's biggest mysteries. The hosts needed a four-goal win to get to the final and achieved it with ease. Allegations of political pressure and backroom influence have followed that match for decades, although nothing has been proven yet.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neelav Chakravarti ...Read More Neelav Chakravarti has been part of the digital sports team at Hindustan Times since 2022, where he covers a wide range of disciplines, including chess, cricket, football, and Olympic sports. Working in a fast-paced digital newsroom, he regularly handles live blogs, breaking updates, and trending stories, combining speed with clarity to keep readers informed in real time. Chess remains both a professional beat and a personal passion for Neelav, and he closely tracks major international tournaments, player narratives, and emerging talents. He is particularly fascinated by the patience, calculation, and strategic depth the game demands, often exploring the psychological side of competition in his writing. Beyond sports journalism, Neelav has a deep interest in visual storytelling and filmmaking, actively participating in film festivals and engaging with independent cinema. He is especially drawn to films that capture the subtleties of everyday life and human relationships, appreciating storytelling that balances realism with emotional depth. This creative interest complements his approach to sports coverage, where he enjoys highlighting the human stories behind performances and results. A history enthusiast by academic training, Neelav holds a bachelor’s degree in the subject and maintains a sustained interest in ancient and medieval Indian history, particularly in cultural and social transitions across eras. His curiosity about the past often shapes his perspective on contemporary narratives and long-form storytelling. When he isn’t tracking scores or developing storylines, Neelav enjoys spending time over the chessboard, relaxing with his cats, or listening to the Empire podcast by Anita Anand and William Dalrymple. He also enjoys reading long-form sports writing that explores the emotional and cultural layers of sport, while maintaining a quiet routine that balances reading, reflection, and occasional time with friends. Read Less

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