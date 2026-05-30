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Arsenal vs PSG LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2026: Arsenal prepare for kickoff in bid for first ever CL title

By Kartikay Dutta
May 30, 2026 09:08:27 pm IST

Arsenal vs PSG LIVE: The UEFA Champions League final arrives, with the English champions Arsenal hoping for a maiden title and a European double. But they run into the defending champs with their monstrous attacking force in Budapest.

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Arsenal vs PSG LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2026: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice will be key to Arsenal's efforts towards a maiden UCL title.(REUTERS)

Arsenal vs PSG LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2026: Is this finally Arsenal's year? One of the most popular clubs in the world, there remains one massive gap in their trophy cabinet – shaped like the Big Ears, the UEFA Champions League trophy. Twenty years on from when they last played in a final for Europe's premier tournament, they have made it back, after ending their Premier League drought and looking like a team of destiny. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 30 May 2026 09:01:29 pm

    Half an hour to kick off

    Last 30 minutes of warm up and team talks before we kick off in Budapest, where the Puskas Arena hosts this final.

    Just a reminder of the stakes – Arsenal yet to win a CL, exactly where PSG were a year ago. PSG, seeking to go back-to-back, a rarity in the modern Champions League, trying to create a dynasty.

  • Sat, 30 May 2026 08:42:58 pm

    PSG's playing XI – no shocks, tried and tested

    PSG with no shockers, but have a look at the names on show. Arsenal the rare team with the solidity to hold them off – but can they do it for long enough?

    PSG: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, William Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue Ousmane Dembele

  • Sat, 30 May 2026 08:28:46 pm

    Arsenal's playing XI – already some interesting choices!

    Playing XIs are here, and already a couple of surprises to note for Arteta!

    Arsenal start with Myles Lewis-Skelly in defence ahead of regular Martin Zubimendi, while Kai Havertz (a CL final scorer with Chelsea, remember!) gets the start ahead of Viktor Gyokeres!

    Arsenal: David Raya; Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie; Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Odegaard; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard

  • Sat, 30 May 2026 08:20:14 pm

    Arsenal vs PSG Live Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!

    Arsenal vs PSG Live Score: It's the biggest game of the domestic season, the one that will drop the curtain on the European football calendar for 2025-26, before all our attention turns to the FIFA World Cup. But let's not get ahead of ourselves – it's all about the here and now.

    Arsenal, aiming for a first Champions League Trophy, vs PSG, the defending champions. Kick off just over an hour away.

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