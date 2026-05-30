Arsenal vs PSG LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2026: Arsenal prepare for kickoff in bid for first ever CL title
Arsenal vs PSG LIVE: The UEFA Champions League final arrives, with the English champions Arsenal hoping for a maiden title and a European double. But they run into the defending champs with their monstrous attacking force in Budapest.
Arsenal vs PSG LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2026: Is this finally Arsenal's year? One of the most popular clubs in the world, there remains one massive gap in their trophy cabinet – shaped like the Big Ears, the UEFA Champions League trophy. Twenty years on from when they last played in a final for Europe's premier tournament, they have made it back, after ending their Premier League drought and looking like a team of destiny. ...Read More
But between them and their moment stands a titanic Paris Saint-Germain side, one which has been hammering goals for fun right through the knockout stage, and enters with the intention of defending their title. Luis Enrique's team are hungry to make it back-to-back wins as the most talented side in Europe, full of attacking riches. But their challenge is to face the most solid defence in Europe, one which barely concedes goals and makes its pay by forcing teams to play their way.
It's hard to pick a favourite in this contest – PSG are in high form with some well-rested players, while Arsenal have had to survive a gruelling Premier League title race. But equally, Arsenal have just the tools to pull off the upset against PSG, and are designed to come out on top in the scrappy kind of games that big finals can often produce.
Arsenal vs PSG Playing XIs
Arsenal: David Raya; Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie; Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Odegaard; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard
PSG: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, William Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue Ousmane Dembele
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 30 May 2026 09:01:29 pm
Half an hour to kick off
Last 30 minutes of warm up and team talks before we kick off in Budapest, where the Puskas Arena hosts this final.
Just a reminder of the stakes – Arsenal yet to win a CL, exactly where PSG were a year ago. PSG, seeking to go back-to-back, a rarity in the modern Champions League, trying to create a dynasty.
- Sat, 30 May 2026 08:42:58 pm
PSG's playing XI – no shocks, tried and tested
PSG with no shockers, but have a look at the names on show. Arsenal the rare team with the solidity to hold them off – but can they do it for long enough?
PSG: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, William Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue Ousmane Dembele
- Sat, 30 May 2026 08:28:46 pm
Arsenal's playing XI – already some interesting choices!
Playing XIs are here, and already a couple of surprises to note for Arteta!
Arsenal start with Myles Lewis-Skelly in defence ahead of regular Martin Zubimendi, while Kai Havertz (a CL final scorer with Chelsea, remember!) gets the start ahead of Viktor Gyokeres!
Arsenal: David Raya; Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie; Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Odegaard; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard
- Sat, 30 May 2026 08:20:14 pm
Arsenal vs PSG Live Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
Arsenal vs PSG Live Score: It's the biggest game of the domestic season, the one that will drop the curtain on the European football calendar for 2025-26, before all our attention turns to the FIFA World Cup. But let's not get ahead of ourselves – it's all about the here and now.
Arsenal, aiming for a first Champions League Trophy, vs PSG, the defending champions. Kick off just over an hour away.