Arsenal vs PSG LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2026: Arsenal prepare for kickoff in bid for first ever CL title

Arsenal vs PSG LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2026: Is this finally Arsenal's year? One of the most popular clubs in the world, there remains one massive gap in their trophy cabinet – shaped like the Big Ears, the UEFA Champions League trophy. Twenty years on from when they last played in a final for Europe's premier tournament, they have made it back, after ending their Premier League drought and looking like a team of destiny. ...Read More

But between them and their moment stands a titanic Paris Saint-Germain side, one which has been hammering goals for fun right through the knockout stage, and enters with the intention of defending their title. Luis Enrique's team are hungry to make it back-to-back wins as the most talented side in Europe, full of attacking riches. But their challenge is to face the most solid defence in Europe, one which barely concedes goals and makes its pay by forcing teams to play their way.

It's hard to pick a favourite in this contest – PSG are in high form with some well-rested players, while Arsenal have had to survive a gruelling Premier League title race. But equally, Arsenal have just the tools to pull off the upset against PSG, and are designed to come out on top in the scrappy kind of games that big finals can often produce.

Arsenal vs PSG Playing XIs

Arsenal: David Raya; Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie; Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Odegaard; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard

PSG: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, William Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue Ousmane Dembele