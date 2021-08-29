Asian youth boxing: Rohit Chamoli’s gold adds lustre to a humble Chandigarh family

“Now that he has won gold, the Boxing Federation of India will call him for camps and provide modern training. He should be groomed for more international tournaments,” said Joginder.

“I am so thrilled to take gold,” Chamoli said. “I just want to go home and show the medal to my family and coach. They have done a lot for me. I have trained in torn shoes and used old gloves in the park. My confidence grew when I took part in inter-school tournaments and won medals. I want to upgrade my training and one day win an Olympic medal for my father who has sacrificed so much,” said Chamoli, whose mother died when he was five and his father remarried.

“It is my passion to train poor children. I train such kids in the evening at the park,” said Joginder, who also trained Chamoli’s cousin Meenakshi.

Joginder, a former national level boxer and ASI with Punjab Police has been coaching underprivileged children in a Chandigarh park for 12 years. “Rohit has the hunger. He won gold in junior nationals in Sonepat last month in 48 kg representing Chandigarh. I have been training him for four years, and have never seen him break down.

After a cautious start, Chamoli’s precise punches gave him the edge in the closely fought bout. It was India’s first gold in the competition.

“Since the pandemic struck, my income has been affected. I lost my job as a cook last year at a place where I worked for five years. It was tough to sustain (the family) with three kids studying. I did odd jobs and found another job in a restaurant in Mohali a few months ago. Even during the struggle, we encouraged Rohit, even when we had less to eat,” he said. Winners in the junior category will be awarded $4,000 (approx. Rs. 2.94 lakh).

Chamoli’s interest in the sport grew when he saw his cousin Meenakshi win bronze in the junior nationals and subsequently land a job with the Indo Tibetan Border Police.

“Coach ko bhadhai ho. Unki wajah se aaj Rohit gold le paya hai itne bade level pe (congrats to the coach. It’s because of him that Rohit has won gold at such a high level tournament). We never had money to buy shoes or gloves. Coach sir helped and see how he has done us proud,” said Jai Prakash, who wanted Chamoli to focus on education but the youngster gave priority to boxing on Kumar’s insistence.

When Chandigarh pugilist Chamoli finally called to inform his father that he had won gold with a 3-2 points decision, Jai Prakash, who had been jobless for seven months during the lockdown, had tears in his eyes but immensely proud. He called up Chamoli’s coach Joginder Kumar to congratulate and thank him for training his son without a break despite their poverty.

