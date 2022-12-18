At FIFA World Cup final, Delhi set to score!

After thrilling fans the world over for close to a month, the FIFA World Cup 2022 will reach its crescendo tonight, when Argentina face defending champs France in the final. The 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium in Doha will host the title clash.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Delhi-NCR gears up to root for their fave team tonight, restaurants in the city are luring fans with offers and deals. While 7 Old Town (Hauz Khas) is offering one plus one on drinks including cocktails, one can enjoy unlimited beer at ₹999 only for FIFA matches at Molecule Delhi. Beer Cafe is offering a second beer on the house if one orders one in the first half. They have also got servers dressed up in France and Argentina jerseys.

Restaurants such as Local, Junkyard, Station Bar and High5 — all decked up with team flags and miniature footballs — are also offering deals on beer buckets, along with complimentary entrees. “We’ll also place complimentary popcorn bowls as munchies,” says Junkyard owner Umang Tewari.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Its the time to cheer for the winner to emerge. Football is a sport that is loved most by people, after cricket,” says Sahil Sambhi, co-founder, Molecule. “We have had a World Cup-inspired Football Frenzy Menu running throughout the season with fans enjoying the screenings at Social. Coincidentally, two of the best-sellers on the menu — the Croque de Francais and Argentina’s Hand of God Chimichuri — are inspired by the teams competing in the finals,” adds chief marketing officer Alexander Valladares.

Vikrant Batra, founder, Cafe Delhi Heights, adds: “Sport unites people. We’ve curated FIFA-special menus for food and drinks for the final, including interesting combos such as burgers versus pizzas and sandwiches versus wraps.”

Dhaba Estd. 1986 is offering five pints of beer and choice of any one starter ( Veg Galouti/ Dahi Ke Kebab/ Chicken Wings) at ₹1199 at their outlets pan India. OTB Courtyard (Connaught Place and Khan Market), too, has a special food and drinks menu. Alongside screening the match on a giant screen, they’re giving away a free shot on the first goal, along with a beer bucket of six at the rate of five. There is also 20% off on the total bill during match hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON