Home / Sports / Football / Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan drop out of Super League
football

Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan drop out of Super League

The moves came a day after the six Premier League clubs gave up on the controversial breakaway competition, leaving only four other clubs possibly still involved.
AP | , Madrid
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Atletico Madrid. (Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan both decided to drop out of the Super League on Wednesday. The moves came a day after the six Premier League clubs gave up on the controversial breakaway competition, leaving only four other clubs possibly still involved.

Atlético said the decision was made after its board of directors met on Wednesday. The Spanish club said it “decided to formally communicate the Super League and the rest of the founding clubs its decision not to formalize its participation in the project.”

Inter said the club was committed to delivering the best soccer experience for fans because “innovation and inclusion have been part of our DNA since our foundation.”

“Our commitment with all stakeholders to improve the football industry will never change,” the Italian club said.

Spanish clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona were also involved in the Super League, along with Italian clubs AC Milan and Juventus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
atletico madrid
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP