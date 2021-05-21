Atletico's La Liga fight, Liverpool's Europe scramble & Messi's fate

What we’ve learnt: This has been one of the most competitive seasons in France, dispelling the myth of Ligue 1 being a one-team show. The cut-throat competition at both ends of the table has set things up nicely for the final day. Leaders Lille and fourth-placed Lyon are separated by just four points while only six points separate the teams placed 10th and 18th. PSG’s home form has been underwhelming this season and part of the reason behind them failing to take charge of the title race.

This weekend, Europe’s top five leagues are set to wrap up their domestic season. While the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga champions have already been crowned, those of La Liga and Ligue 1 are yet to be decided. There are Champions League spots up for grabs in some cases and relegation battles to be completed in some. Here is a look at how things stand in the five leagues.

PREMIER LEAGUE(ENGLAND)

What’s at stake: With Manchester City already clinching the title and the three relegation spots already decided, the major talking point this weekend remains the Champions League qualification race. City and Man United have secured their places for next season’s competition but the third and fourth places are still up for grabs. Chelsea are on 67 points while Liverpool and Leicester are both on 66. Chelsea face Aston Villa away knowing a win will be enough to get them the third place. Liverpool host Crystal Palace needing a win for Champions League qualification. Leicester, who are behind Liverpool on goal difference, need to beat Tottenham and hope either of Chelsea or Liverpool drop points. Leicester can qualify on their own only if they better Liverpool’s victory margin by four or more goals.

What we’ve learnt: Pep Guardiola’s Man City remain the most powerful force in English football as well as world football. The champions coped well even with injuries due to their large squad. Last season’s champions Liverpool struggled due to a lack of strength in depth while United showed signs of progress this season as they comfortably sealed a top two spot. Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City too have shown that they are a force to be reckoned with, even though they may end up missing out on a Champions League spot again. Chelsea improved after some early hiccups while both Arsenal and Tottenham have a lot to work on next season.

LA LIGA (SPAIN)

What’s at stake: Atletico Madrid can seal their first title since 2014 if they beat relegation-threatened Valladolid on Saturday. Defending champions Real Madrid are in the race as well and can pounce if Atletico drop points. Because of their superior head-to-head against their city rivals, Real will clinch the title by beating Villarreal on the final day if Atletico fail to beat Valladolid. Villarreal, meanwhile, can qualify for the Europa League if they can better the results of either of Real Sociedad or Real Betis drop points on the final day. In the relegation battle, Huesca, on 33 points, can ensure survival by beating Valencia. If they draw, Elche can stay up instead by beating Bilbao. Valladolid can stay up too if they beat Atletico and Huesca lose and Elche fail to win.

What we’ve learnt: In hindsight, it was a mistake for Barcelona to let Luis Suarez go to Atletico. The Catalan giants have been a shadow of themselves this season. All the news they've made and continue to make is about Lionel Messi's dissatisfaction with the club and whether he will move on. Nothing is going right for Barca and if Messi does leave this transfer window, it will be the end of an era the likes of which football has not seen in some time. Real Madrid have struggled too but still have a chance to win the title due to Atletico’s slip-ups in the last few months.

SERIE A (ITALY)

What’s at stake: Like in England, the champions have already been decided with Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan cruising to the title this season, bringing Juventus's incredible nine-year reign to an end. The weekend is not without drama though--Atalanta have qualified for the Champions League too but there are two spots yet to be taken. The race is tight with three teams in contention. AC Milan and Napoli are on 76 points while Juventus are on 75. Milan can secure a return to the Champions League if they beat Atalanta on Sunday or simply match the result of Napoli or Juve. Milan have a better head-to-head record against both teams. Napoli need to beat Verona or hope Juve fail to win at Bologna. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus aren’t in control of their fate and will be demoted to the Europa League if both Milan and Napoli win.

What we’ve learnt: Juventus’ powers are waning. The Turin giants laboured to the title last season and are in danger of missing out on the top four places this season. In contrast, Conte has turned Inter into a formidable force. The only challenge for Conte, if he stays, will be to translate the club’s domestic form to Europe. Atalanta continue to punch above their weight with Gian Piero Gasperini in charge.

BUNDESLIGA (GERMANY)

What’s at stake: The champions have been decided and so have been the Champions League spots. The relegation battle is going down to the wire though. Schalke have been relegated while Arminia are just above the relegation zone with 32 points. If they win at Stuttgart on Saturday, they will be fine. A point and a place below, Werder need to beat Monchengladbach in order to avoid direct relegation and have a chance of survival without playing the relegation play-offs. Koln, currently 17th, need to beat Schalke in order to have a chance of survival. If they better Werder’s result, they will avoid direct relegation and head to the play-offs.

The other talking point of the final day is Robert Lewandowski, who can break Gerd Mueller’s all-time record of 40 Bundesliga goals in a season. Mueller had done it in 34 games while Lewandowski has already matched the tally in 28 games.

What we’ve learnt: Robert Lewandowski remains the best striker in the world and arguably the best player as well at the moment. Bayern’s dominance in Germany continues without challenge and the Bavarian giants can win their 10th straight title next season. Leipzig are a rising force though and Borussia Dortmund have an impressive young squad that can be a title contender if the club can keep most of the players next season. But Dortmund's players, including the wonder-striker Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho are on the wish list of every major club in Europe. Wolfsburg, meanwhile, are back in the Champions League.

LIGUE 1 (FRANCE)

What’s at stake: The Ligue 1 is witnessing one of its most fascinating title races in many years, with Lille in pole position to be champions. Currently on 80 points, Lille lead PSG by a point and can clinch the title with a victory over Angers on Sunday. If Lille drop points, PSG can secure their fourth straight title with a win at Brest. Monaco have an outside chance too but they will need to hope for both Lille and PSG to lose and win their own game at Lens by a margin big enough to pip Lille to the title on goal difference. Lyon, meanwhile, are a point behind Monaco and can take the third Champions League spot by bettering Monaco’s result. The relegation battle is also a close one, with as many as six teams looking to avoid the last relegation spot after Nimes and Dijon’s demotion.

What we’ve learnt: This has been one of the most competitive seasons in France, dispelling the myth of Ligue 1 being a one-team show. The cut-throat competition at both ends of the table has set things up nicely for the final day. Leaders Lille and fourth-placed Lyon are separated by just four points while only six points separate the teams placed 10th and 18th. PSG’s home form has been underwhelming this season and part of the reason behind them failing to take charge of the title race.